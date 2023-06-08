News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool Council explain what issues led to Blackpool Carnival being axed

Blackpool Council has revealed why the resort’s summer carnival was axed just weeks before its 100th anniversary.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 8th Jun 2023, 15:19 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 15:50 BST

The free event was due to take place on the Promenade over nine days from July 1, but organisers said they were forced to pull the plug on the century-old spectacle after new restrictions were imposed.

Carnival committee chairman Geoff Moore described the decision as ‘soul-destroying’ as he blamed the restrictions for ‘escalating costs’ which meant the event was no longer financially feasible.

You can find the full statement from the Carnival committee here.

The Blackpool Carnival parade offers a colourful and eclectic showcase of Blackpool's many talented dancers, musicians and performers. Picture courtesy of Caroline Guilfoyle (Caroline James Photography)The Blackpool Carnival parade offers a colourful and eclectic showcase of Blackpool's many talented dancers, musicians and performers. Picture courtesy of Caroline Guilfoyle (Caroline James Photography)
    Blackpool Council said it was disappointed that the Carnival was not going ahead as planned, but said it will work with the organisers to try and salvage some of the events.

    What are the new restrictions?

    The Council said the reason for the escalating costs was due to the event being held over 9 days, instead of the usual one-day event.

    Due to a change in medical guidance at a national level, all events are now facing increased costs to meet requirements.

    Blackpool Council said the reason for the escalating costs was due to the event being held over 9 days, instead of the usual one-day event. Picture courtesy of Caroline Guilfoyle (Caroline James Photography)Blackpool Council said the reason for the escalating costs was due to the event being held over 9 days, instead of the usual one-day event. Picture courtesy of Caroline Guilfoyle (Caroline James Photography)
    The new guidance means that event organisers are now required to bring in professional medical cover rather than use volunteers for events attracting more than 500 people.

    That is where the additional cost is incurred, said the Council.

    It added that it has never charged the organisers for land hire or road closures, and said it will continue to try and help the organisers make it viable.

    Blackpool Carnival was intended to celebrate the very best of Blackpool by showcasing local talent including dancers, musicians and performers from across the resort. Picture by Peter RaymondBlackpool Carnival was intended to celebrate the very best of Blackpool by showcasing local talent including dancers, musicians and performers from across the resort. Picture by Peter Raymond
    Statement from Blackpool Council

    A Blackpool Council spokesperson said: “Turning the carnival from a one-day event to a nine-day event was always going to be extremely challenging and we have dedicated a significant amount of staff resource to help the organisers make it viable.

    “The Council has never imposed any charges relating to land hire or road closures for this event as part of our ongoing support. What has changed this year is a change in medical guidance at a national level and that means all events are facing increased costs to meet those requirements.

    “We are, of course, disappointed that the Carnival not going ahead as planned, but we will continue to work with the organisers to see if any elements can be salvaged.”

