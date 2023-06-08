The free event was due to take place on the Promenade over nine days from July 1, but organisers have pulled the plug on the summer spectacle which dates back to 1923.

Carnival committee chairman Geoff Moore blamed ‘unexpected’ restrictions and escalating costs for the cancellation, which he described as ‘devastating and soul-destroying’.

He said new restrictions had ‘decimated’ the Carnival’s ‘main income stream’ and expenses imposed for financing the event had ‘escalated out of all proportion’.

Dancers in full costume at last year's Blackpool Carnival. Picture by JC Photography

The committee had explored the possibility of a much shorter celebration, with a stage at Waterloo Headlands for the first two days and a roadway procession and stage at the Tower Headlands on the last Saturday.

“But even with this very much smaller event, the cost is still excessive”, said Mr Moore.

The chairman has not pointed the finger at any particular agency for the difficulties faced by the Carnival’s planners, but urged Blackpool Council, ‘funding agencies’ and community groups to ‘work together’ to ensure future events can go ahead as planned.

Blackpool Council has been approached for comment.

Blackpool Carnival was intended to celebrate the very best of Blackpool by showcasing local talent including dancers, musicians and performers from across the resort. Picture by Peter Raymond

Statement from Carnival organisers

“On behalf of the Directors of Blackpool Carnival Community Interest Company and also the Carnival Organising Committee, it falls upon me to inform everybody, that with a heavy heart and very negative emotions, that the Carnival Centenary Celebrations planned for the 9 days starting on July 1, will not be going ahead.

"This is a decision that the Committee has been wrestling with for a few weeks now, having been planning for the agreed 9 days, since Summer 2021.

"The structure of the event has been set up since well before Christmas of last year.

Blackpool Carnival's chief organiser Geoff Moore (pictured left) at last year's festivities. Picture by JC Photography

"However, unexpectedly in the last few weeks, our main income stream has been decimated by restrictions placed upon us and the expenses imposed for financing this structure have escalated out of all proportion.

"All Directors, Committee members are unpaid volunteers and performers also give their time freely merely wanting to showcase their particular talents, creating this free-to-attend event.

“This is devastating and soul-destroying to all concerned, the Committee who have spent thousands of hours meeting regularly throughout the year, slowly but surely involving more and more of the local community, the artists who have been preparing their performances for weeks if not months and all other participants who have been similarly affected.

“Blackpool is the best and most popular seaside resort – that is my opinion but also backed up by statistics – however, we all just can’t sit on our laurels and expect for evermore this is going to be the case.

"Our predecessors have worked at ensuring this is fact and I think that this example of very passionate local people encouraging the whole community to work together as one for the betterment of all, organising an event that will attract thousands of extra visitors which can only benefit the economics of the Town, but in the end being unable to, because of the cost of so doing.

“That is a very stark warning to us all.

“The solution to similar future events being able to go ahead as planned, in my opinion, is that the Council, funding agencies, businesses of all sizes, Community Centres, local Charities, all the local community, must be able to work together with the same goal in mind.

“I realise that to many, this decision to cancel this very special Centenary event, will be as devastating to you as it is for us, absolutely catastrophic, but I wish to sincerely thank you all for your support and look forward to working with you all again, very soon.”

What is Blackpool Carnival?

Blackpool Carnival was a major spectacle held in 1923 and was revived by volunteers in 2017 to create a free event for local people and the community, backed by a Lottery grant of £10,000.

It was cancelled for two years during the Coronavirus lockdowns but returned last year and was due to celebrate its 100th anniversary next month.

Organisers wanted the carnival to showcase the talents of local people and the good work carried out by community groups.

What was planned for this year’s event?

The Carnival was to get under way on Saturday, July 1 and culminate with the Grand Carnival Procession on Sunday July 9, featuring classic cars, street performers, dancers and live music.

The free event was to take place across various locations in Blackpool including along the Promenade, the Tower headlands, St Chads headlands and Waterloo headlands.

The parade was to set off from The Solaris Centre at noon and travel along the Promenade before dispersing at Manchester Square.

There was to be live music from local singers and bands, dancing and a host of fun activities for children including a ‘Bubble Bus’, petting zoo, face painting and balloon making.

“Blackpool Carnival is all about showcasing all of those various types of talent and helping to change the existing perception of Blackpool,” said Geoff Moore, chairman of the Carnival committee.

"We will show that the reality is one of everybody working together, helping, sharing and caring for each other so that visitors will feel the buzz about the place, feel that multi-cultural community togetherness and what wonderful, friendly people we have here in Blackpool.