The BAFTAs have revealed who is set to grace the red carpet at the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards 🎞📷🏆

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The biggest night in the UK film calendar takes place this weekend with the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards.

The Academy have just confirmed the names of those set to grace the red carpet and to present awards.

So who from the 222 strong list of attendees might you see at this year’s ceremony?

The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards are set to bring together some of the biggest names in Hollywood and beyond as the Academy has revealed this morning 222 confirmed guests.

The impressive roster of talent, showcasing the diversity and star power of the film industry. Among the confirmed names, you’ll spot Adrien Brody, the Best Actor favourite for The Brutalist, and the stunning Ariana Grande, whose musical career has captivated millions worldwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other A-list stars such as Demi Moore and Edward Norton will also grace the ceremony, adding to the star-studded line-up.

Another name that’s sure to turn heads is Denis Villeneuve, the visionary director behind the Dune franchise, whose presence at the BAFTAs is always highly anticipated. Alongside him, actor and producer Dev Patel, famed for his work in Slumdog Millionaire and The Personal History of David Copperfield, will be attending.

British talent is also well-represented, with the likes of Felicity Jones, known for her role in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and the ever-charming Hugh Grant. It’s shaping up to be an exciting night for fans of both established stars and emerging talents.

Also confirmed to attend are acting heavyweights such as the iconic Isabella Rossellini, who continues to grace both the small and big screen, and the talented James Mangold, an Academy Award-winning director whose works include Logan and Ford v Ferrari.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, we can expect to see critically acclaimed actors like Jeremy Strong, who’s garnered praise for his role in Succession, and Jesse Eisenberg, who starred in the highly anticipated The Social Network.

Who is attending this year’s BAFTA Film Awards?

Adrien Brody is just one of 222 confirmed guests set to attend this year’s BAFTAs on February 16 2025. | Getty Images

Of the 222 names who have been confirmed to be in attendance this year, we’ve highlighted the following big names you might spot watching the ceremony

Adrien Brody

Ariana Grande

Demi Moore

Denis Villeneuve

Dev Patel

Edward Norton

Felicity Jones

Hugh Grant

Isabella Rossellini

James Mangold

Jeremy Strong

Jesse Eisenberg

Joe Walker

Kate Winslet

Kieran Culkin

Michelle Monaghan

Mike Leigh

Orlando Bloom

Ralph Fiennes

Saoirse Ronan

Selena Gomez

Sebastian Stan

Timothée Chalamet

Zoe Saldaña

Who is set to present at this year’s BAFTA Film Awards?

Alongside MC David Tennant, so far the Academy has confirmed the following names are set to present awards this weekend:

Adam Pearson

Adam Scott

Anna Kendrick

Camila Cabello

Celia Imrie

Chiwetel Ejiofor

Colman Domingo

Gwendoline Christie

Hannah John-Kamen

Isabella Rossellini

James McAvoy

James Norton

Jessie Eisenberg

Joe Alwyn

Letitia Wright

Leo Woodall

Lupita Nyong’o

Marisa Abela

Marisa Tomei

Mark Hamill

Michelle Monaghan

Naomi Ackie

Orlando Bloom

Pamela Anderson

Ralph Fiennes

Simon Pegg

Selena Gomez

Shazad Latif

Stephen Merchant

Thomasin McKenzie

Vanessa Kirby

Vanessa Williams

Will Poulter

Will Sharpe

Tom Felton

Wunmi Mosaku

Zoe Saldaña

Is anyone set to perform at the 2025 BAFTAs?

Announced last week, the 2025 BAFTA ceremony will feature a special performance from British music legends Take That. The group will take the stage to perform their iconic hit "Greatest Day," which features in the BAFTA-nominated film Anora.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, beloved actor and musician Jeff Goldblum, renowned for his role in the box-office sensation Wicked, will bring a personal and heartfelt touch to the event with an original piano performance for the In Memoriam segment, offering a poignant tribute to those we've lost.

Interested to see what the Race to the Oscars looks like before the BAFTAs are presented this weekend? Take a look at our current leader board before it becomes updated with BAFTA and DGA Award wins.