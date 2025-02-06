Don’t speak unless spoken to and stay in your lane - here’s some golden rules attending an awards ceremony 😶🎞🏆

With the arrival of both the 2025 BAFTAs and the 97th Academy Awards, there are certain rules many must abide by when attending a ceremony.

They include what you can and cannot drink or smoke, keeping in ‘your lane’ and advice for seat fillers at the ceremonies.

Here’s five rules both fans and celebrities must adhere to - the ‘proper’ etiquette to attend an awards ceremony.

For many, the sight of celebrities walking down the red carpet and enjoying the trials and tribulations of an awards ceremony looks like an incredibly glamorous, lavish affair.

But in reality, those celebrities have to follow a particular set of rules when attending either the BAFTAs, BRITs and the Oscars which might lead to some people rethinking if they want to attend one of the many glitzy ceremonies taking place in 2025.

That goes also for the humble seat filler, where the phrase ‘seen and not heard’ is very much one of the golden rules when ensuring to the live audiences at home that the venue is packed to the rafters.

So what are some of the rules for ‘proper etiquette’ when it comes to attending an awards ceremony? Researchers at Northerner have revealed the strange rules celebs and seat fillers have to follow - some sensible, others, well… you be the judge.

What is considered ‘proper etiquette’ when attending an awards ceremony?

Not even Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio has been able to avoid breaking the strict rules set by many awards ceremonies | Getty/Canva

Always bring your wristband - no matter who you are

Popular influencer Nara Smith was recently caught out while attending the British Fashion Awards after realising she had forgotten to bring her wristband.

While some celebs may think their name alone is enough to guarantee entry, they must have their entry information, where required, in order to save them from any embarrassing moments on the red carpet.

Event organisers use wristbands for security, crowd control, and ensuring that only authorised attendees can access certain areas. Even if someone is a VIP or high-profile guest, security teams often follow strict policies to maintain order and fairness. No wristband, no entry—it’s that simple.

If you ever find yourself in a similar predicament, the best course of action is to stay calm and find event staff who can help. Some events may have a guest services area where lost or forgotten wristbands can be verified and replaced.

However, not all events offer this leniency, so double-checking entry requirements before arrival is always the best strategy.

Stay in your lane on the red carpet

To the average viewer, red carpet arrivals may seem like a glamorous free-for-all, but behind the scenes, there’s a strict hierarchy at play.

Celebrities are strategically placed in different lanes based on their status, ensuring that A-listers receive prime positioning for the best photo opportunities while lesser-known attendees are directed to the side. This invisible system helps photographers capture the biggest names without unnecessary congestion.

One of the red carpet’s more discreet customs involves managing who appears in each shot. If a non-famous guest arrives alongside a celebrity—such as a spouse, friend, or industry insider—photographers will often ask them to step away so that the celebrity remains the sole focus.

Rather than bluntly requesting them to leave, photographers reportedly use the polite but widely understood phrase, "Can we get a fashion?" This cue signals that the celebrity’s look needs to be captured alone, subtly moving plus-ones out of frame without causing a scene.

Seat fillers - seen but not heard

Ever wondered why the audience at televised award shows always looks perfectly packed, even when stars leave their seats?

That’s thanks to seat fillers—carefully selected individuals who seamlessly step in whenever a guest gets up for a drink, a bathroom break, or a backstage chat. Their job is to maintain the illusion of a consistently full crowd, ensuring the event looks polished for viewers at home.

Being a seat filler isn’t just about sitting in an empty chair—it’s a tightly controlled role with strict expectations. Those selected are required to arrive hours before the event, sometimes as early as 10 a.m., and follow a specific dress code to blend in with the audience. They also wear a discreet badge to identify themselves to event staff while remaining inconspicuous to the cameras.

While sitting next to A-listers might sound like a dream come true, seat fillers must adhere to a golden rule: do not interact unless spoken to. That means no small talk, no sneaky selfies, and definitely no fan moments.

Their role is to be present but invisible, moving silently in and out of seats without disrupting the show or drawing attention.

Alcohol limits and smoking bans - including vapes

Smoking has long been banned at major award shows, but even e-cigarettes and vapes are now strictly off-limits.

This rule was reinforced after Leonardo DiCaprio was caught vaping at the 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards, drawing criticism from the American Lung Association. Since then, the Academy and other major awards bodies have cracked down, explicitly forbidding vaping indoors—especially when in camera view.

Celebrities looking for a quick nicotine fix must now step outside, just like everyone else.

When it comes to alcohol, different award shows have different rules. At the Oscars, there’s no official limit—meaning stars can enjoy a drink or two (or more) throughout the night.

However, at the Grammys, it’s a different story—particularly for performers. Those set to take the stage are strictly prohibited from consuming alcohol before or during the event. While it’s unlikely that artists are breathalysed to enforce this rule, the expectation is clear: keep it sober until the performance is over.

The vaping ban is largely about maintaining the event’s prestige and keeping the broadcast visually clean, while the alcohol restrictions for performers at the Grammys ensure that live performances remain professional and polished. A mistimed lyric or a shaky vocal caused by pre-show drinks is a risk the Recording Academy isn’t willing to take.

You have 45 seconds to thank everyone

The slap heard around the world led to Will Smith being banned from the Oscars for 10 years. | Getty Images

Winning an award might be a career-defining moment, but recipients don’t get much time to bask in the glory.

Since 2010, the Academy has enforced a strict 45-second limit on acceptance speeches—including the time it takes to walk from their seat to the stage. This means winners have mere moments to thank their team, co-stars, and loved ones before the music starts playing them off.

Beyond the time restriction, there are also strict rules about what winners can say. Swearing, acts of aggression, and discussing “controversial” topics are all prohibited. While many stars try to push the boundaries, those who go too far can face real consequences.

Over the years, multiple celebrities have received bans for breaking these rules. Will Smith was infamously handed a 10-year ban after slapping Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Oscars.

Meanwhile, actor Richard Gere was barred for 20 years after going off-script to criticise China’s policies during his 1993 Oscars speech. These high-profile incidents serve as a warning: straying too far from the Academy’s guidelines can have lasting consequences.

When are the 2025 BAFTAs taking place?

The 2025 BAFTA Awards takes place on February 16 2025 and will be screened live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

When are the 97th Academy Awards taking place?

Coverage of the 97th Academy Awards takes place on March 3 2025 from 1am on ITV1 and ITVX

Looking to follow the race to the Oscars? Why not check out our league table for February 2025 or take a listen to our Oscars preview on the latest episode of Screen Babble?