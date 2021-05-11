A million dollar night out for the ladies at Blackpool's Layton Institute
A tribute to the hit stripper movie Magic Mike, Million Dollar Men, will be held at the Layton Institute next month.
Describing the show as the ultimate ladies’ night out, organisers promised an “action-packed show” of hot skills.
Presented by four pro dancers, it will include fire breathing, pole dancing, break dancing, and a host.
The night on June 26, which takes place the first weekend after the Government’s proposed lift on all lockdown restrictions, will also be raising funds for Breast Cancer Care.
Tickets are priced at £35 each.