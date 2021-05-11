A million dollar night out for the ladies at Blackpool's Layton Institute

Million Dollar Men - a tribute to Magic Mike

Describing the show as the ultimate ladies’ night out, organisers promised an “action-packed show” of hot skills.

Presented by four pro dancers, it will include fire breathing, pole dancing, break dancing, and a host.

The night on June 26, which takes place the first weekend after the Government’s proposed lift on all lockdown restrictions, will also be raising funds for Breast Cancer Care.