An acclaimed theatre show has this week announced its coming to Blackpool and below is everything you need to know.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Grand Theatre is getting ready for a hive of activity at the Box Office this week as ‘The Beekeeper of Aleppo’ announces a highly anticipated tour stop from Tuesday, May 26 to Saturday. May 30 2026.

Martin Dodd’s powerful production of The Beekeeper of Aleppo, in association with NottinghamPlayhouse, will visit Blackpool for one week only as part of its second UK tour following a wave offive-star reviews and standing ovations across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This tour-de-force of theatrical storytelling is based on Christy Lefteri’s internationally bestselling novel and is adapted for the stage by NesrinAlrefaai and Matthew Spangler - the duo behind the celebrated stage version of The Kite Runner.

Alfred Clay and Roxy Faridany in The Beekepper of Aleppo | submit

What can we expect from the play?

Based on Lefteri’s moving account of Syrian refugees Nuri and Afra, The Beekeeper of Aleppo tells the story of a journey through devastation and displacement, anchored by a love that defies trauma and uncertainty.

This heart-wrenching yet hopeful narrative is brought to life on stage with a mesmerising fusion of powerful performances, cinematic lighting design, evocative soundscapes and visual projections that transport audiences from Aleppo’s golden beekeeping fields to the daunting paths of exile across Europe.

The production’s stagecraft is nothing short of breathtaking, offering a sensory theatrical experience that is both emotionally stirring and visually arresting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The blending of physical theatre, innovative set design and multimedia storytelling creates a haunting yet beautiful representation of a displaced world and the inner resilience of those navigating it.

More scenes from The Beekeeper of Aleppo | submit

When can I tickets?

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, July 25 2025.

Members of the theatre’s 1894 Club have also been able to access eclusive priority booking from Wednesday, July 23.

Tickets start from £15.

You can purchase tickets from the Grand website or call the Grand Theatre Box Office on 01253 290190.

Read More Chicago arrives in Blackpool with a bang and there's still time to see it

What has been said about the shows arrival in Blackpool?

Martin Dodd, Producer at UK Production said: "We are absolutely thrilled to be bringing The Beekeeper of Aleppo to Blackpool Grand Theatre for the very first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Following the extraordinary reaction to the 2023 UK tour, which moved audiences and critics alike between laughter and tears, despair and hope, it’s a genuine pleasure to share this profoundly moving and beautifully staged production with new audiences.

“This is drama at its finest - gripping, deeply human, and visually stunning. If you’re someone who appreciates quality theatre that stays with you long after the curtain falls, then The Beekeeper of Aleppo is not to be missed. It's an unforgettable story of resilience, hope and the unbreakable bonds of love - something that resonates with us all."

submit

Chief Executive of Blackpool Grand Theatre, Adam Knight said: “The Beekeeper of Aleppo is a powerful and deeply human story, and we're incredibly proud to bring this extraordinary production to our stage.

“At The Grand, we are committed to presenting work that speaks to the heart - stories that move, challenge, and connect us. This remarkable play resonates not only for its stunning storytelling, but because it reflects themes that matter deeply to our local and regional audiences - hope, resilience, and the search for belonging. It aligns perfectly with our mission to offer theatre that is thought-provoking, emotionally rich, and unforgettable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of Audiences, Marketing and Sales at Blackpool Grand Theatre, Andrew Howard, added: “We’ve seen a remarkable surge in demand for high-quality storytelling drama in recent years. Audiences are seeking bold, intelligent, and emotionally resonant work - and The Beekeeper of Aleppo delivers on every level.

“It follows in the footsteps of standout productions such as Twelve Angry Men, The Boy at the Back of the Class, Boys from the Blackstuff and Little Women - each one demonstrating that audiences in Blackpool and across the region are hungry for drama that speaks to the head and the heart.

“We expect significant interest in this production, and rightly so. It’s a story that couldn’t be more relevant, more urgent, or more beautifully told.”