Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Senior reporter Aimee Seddon with her entertainment guide to five things to do this week in Central Lancashire and the Fylde Coast - the first of 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston

First up in Preston, if you’re looking for weekend plans then the Continental pub has two nights of live music on offer.

On Friday, January 10, the Preston singer/songwriter Rich Chance brings vibrant, quirky material from his new album to the stage between 8 and 11pm, with tickets costing £10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following night, Acoustic Floyd are on btween 8 and 11pm.

They will bring you the music of Pink Floyd from a new acoustic angle for £7 a ticket.

Chorley

An image from last year's Brinscall Lantern Parade | Wildwood Days

In Chorley, the Brinscall Lantern Parade is on Saturday, January 11 at Brinscall Cricket Club.

Starting at 4.45pm and finishing two hours later, it is a free community event with music provided by Musical 4 All and refreshments by the event hosts Wildwood Days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Refreshment tickets are £2 per person and give you a brew, slice of cake and chance to toast a marshmallow.

Limited spaces are available on this Withnell Parish council funded event so Organisers politely ask that only residents of Brinscall and surrounding villages book on.

Blackpool

Over on the Fylde Coast, the UK West Coast Folk Festival is on at the Opera House, Winter Gardens in Blackpool between Friday, January 10 and Sunday, January 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the three days, 33 acts will take to three stages, including The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican, Ashley Hutchings & Becky Mills, Oysterband, Merry Hell andJudie Tzuke.

Tickets for the full weekend are currently at the early bird price of £165.65.

Lytham St Annes

In Lytham St Annes, the Rainbow Dance and Theatre School bring their production of Sleeping Beauty to the Lowther Pavillion between Friday, January 10 and Sunday, January 12.

The pantomime runs for 2 hours 15 mins and all ages are welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expect fantastic lighting, costumes and effects, as well as a variety of dance styles.

Tickets are £18 for adults, £15 for seniors and £13 for children.

All areas

It’s also the first full week of January and therefore the first full week of some amazing January discounts at bars and restaurants across Preston, Blackpool and their neighbouring areas.

Some highlights include 50 per cent off food at Slug and Lettuce, Wetherspoon pubs will be offering pints for as little as 99p and Turtle Bay is offering customers £10 to spend in its restaurants during the month of January- this gift can be redeemed by downloading its Bay Club app.

There are also discounts at more independent chains too, you can check out our article on this online here.