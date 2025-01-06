5 things to do this week in Central Lancashire & Fylde Coast to get January off to a good start
Preston
First up in Preston, if you’re looking for weekend plans then the Continental pub has two nights of live music on offer.
On Friday, January 10, the Preston singer/songwriter Rich Chance brings vibrant, quirky material from his new album to the stage between 8 and 11pm, with tickets costing £10.
The following night, Acoustic Floyd are on btween 8 and 11pm.
They will bring you the music of Pink Floyd from a new acoustic angle for £7 a ticket.
Chorley
In Chorley, the Brinscall Lantern Parade is on Saturday, January 11 at Brinscall Cricket Club.
Starting at 4.45pm and finishing two hours later, it is a free community event with music provided by Musical 4 All and refreshments by the event hosts Wildwood Days.
Refreshment tickets are £2 per person and give you a brew, slice of cake and chance to toast a marshmallow.
Limited spaces are available on this Withnell Parish council funded event so Organisers politely ask that only residents of Brinscall and surrounding villages book on.
Blackpool
Over on the Fylde Coast, the UK West Coast Folk Festival is on at the Opera House, Winter Gardens in Blackpool between Friday, January 10 and Sunday, January 12.
Across the three days, 33 acts will take to three stages, including The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican, Ashley Hutchings & Becky Mills, Oysterband, Merry Hell andJudie Tzuke.
Tickets for the full weekend are currently at the early bird price of £165.65.
Lytham St Annes
In Lytham St Annes, the Rainbow Dance and Theatre School bring their production of Sleeping Beauty to the Lowther Pavillion between Friday, January 10 and Sunday, January 12.
The pantomime runs for 2 hours 15 mins and all ages are welcome.
Expect fantastic lighting, costumes and effects, as well as a variety of dance styles.
Tickets are £18 for adults, £15 for seniors and £13 for children.
All areas
It’s also the first full week of January and therefore the first full week of some amazing January discounts at bars and restaurants across Preston, Blackpool and their neighbouring areas.
Some highlights include 50 per cent off food at Slug and Lettuce, Wetherspoon pubs will be offering pints for as little as 99p and Turtle Bay is offering customers £10 to spend in its restaurants during the month of January- this gift can be redeemed by downloading its Bay Club app.
There are also discounts at more independent chains too, you can check out our article on this online here.
