As we say hello to 2025, we look back at what the past year's been like for one of Preston's most beloved characters - Andrew (Freddie) Flintoff.

Preston born cricketer turned television presenter Freddie Flintoff has had an eventful couple of years.

Back in 2022, the now 47-year-old sadly suffered a horrific crash whilst filming an episode of the BBC show Top Gear which left him with facial injuries and several broken ribs.

Father of four Freddie then spent 2023 largely out of the limelight but he did gradually start making a return to the public eye in the latter half of the year, returning to the world of cricket with various coaching roles.

Looking back at 2024, the former Greenlands Community Primary School and Ribbleton Hall High School pupil has continued to enter the public sphere again, not only with his cricket work but also his media career too.

Take a look below at Freddie's 2024 in summary below:

Preston born cricket turned TV star Freddie Flintoff is pictured in September 2024. Credit: Getty | AFP via Getty Images

January

2024 kicked off with the news that Freddie was beginning to make steps to return to our TV screens again.

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams had proven a success back in 2022 and a second series was renewed in October of that year, but this was obviously put on hold following the Top Gear crash.

Speaking to the Sun in January, a TV source said: “Freddie and staff have been quietly working on it since last month.

“It’s a show he feels passionate about and he’s excited to be returning to the grass roots of the sport.

“It will be his first major TV project in two years. Filming will start in a few months, when it’s warmer outside, and will take place in the north of England.

“A lot of the same production team will be involved in this series so Freddie will feel comfortable ahead of his big telly return."

March

Freddie’s former Top Gear colleague, the comedian Paddy McGuinness provides an update on how the Prestonian is doing 15 months on from his Top Gear Crash.

Asked how Freddie is doing now, 50-year-old Paddy told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “He’s all right. I’ve not spoken to him for a while, but, you know, he is getting on with it.

“He’s a very resilient character, is Fred. So I’ve no doubt he’ll be right as rain.”

Proving Paddy’s words to be true, later that month it was confirmed that Freddie would be returning to the BBC for a second series of Field of Dreams

April

Freddie’s 16-year-old son Rocky overtakes his dad as the record-holder for the youngest Lancashire second to score a maiden century.

Rocky hit 116 against Warwickshire at Edgbaston when he was just 16 years and 16 days old whilst Freddie was 16 years and 26 days when he scored his first century in 1995.

May

Freddie's facial injuries appear to have faded away - a year and a half after the crash which caused them. Credit: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire. | Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

New photos are captured which show Freddie’s facial injuries, which were visible the year prior, are now gone.

The pictures were captured at an English Cricket Team’s nets training session as the former international cricketer was helping the team prepare for the World T20 competition.

Summer

In August, 'Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams on Tour' aired on the BBC in which the Preston born cricketer turned TV star took the team of amateur cricket players from the first series on a once-in-a-lifetime cricket tour of India.

During the programme, Freddie opened up about how his Top Gear crash affected him then and to this day, admitting it has left him with anxiety, nightmares and flashbacks.

Promotional poster for Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams on Tour

October

It was announced that Freddie will host a reboot of the beloved British game show Bullseye for a Christmas special.

November

More TV news from Freddie as it is revealed that the former Top Gear presenter is set to reveal all about the effects of this crashi n a new documentary to be released on Disney +.

According to the streaming site, the untitled documentary, will "look back at Flintoff's incredible life and cricketing career that saw him win two Ashes series with England and become a national sporting hero, while charting his life today and return to cricket following his life-altering car crash in 2022".

December

Freddie celebrated his 47th birthday on Friday, December 6.

His Bullseye Christmas special then aired at 5:25pm on Christmas Day.

Freddie ended 2024 by being named on The Sunday Times Alternative Honours list.