1990s boy band East 17 head to Lowther Pavilion in Lytham for Christmas gig - how to win tickets

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 9th Dec 2024, 09:30 BST
Updated 10th Dec 2024, 09:26 BST
90s boyband East 17 will be performing at Lowther Pavilion on December 10 - and there are tickets to win.

Having sold over 18 million albums worldwide, EAST 17 are also famous for their Christmas No 1 in 1994, Stay Another Day.

The Gazette has teamed up with the Lytham venue for a one-off competition to win tickets.

The band will be supported by Donovan Blackwood ex Heatwave.

East 17 was founded in 1991, when a 20-year-old Tony Mortimer, an ambitious singer and songwriter contacted London Records recording studio.

The young artist was asked to form a band, this was the only way the producers would work with his materials.

East 17 was formed of Tony’s friends, John Handy, Terry Coldwell and Brian Harvey.

The name of the band originates from the area where the boys lived and its postcode, E17 Walthamstow.

In recent years Tony Mortimer, Brian Harvey and John Hendy have left the band and been replaced.

The group continues today under the line-up of Terry Coldwell, Joe Livermore since 2019 and former Artful Dodger collaborator Robbie Craig since 2014.

See here for tickets and event details

