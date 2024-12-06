I ranked Lancashire's 35 Aldi stores from best to worst based on your Google reviews

Founded in 1946 by a pair of German brothers, Aldi’s focus has always been on a limited range of higher-quality goods with lower prices, with smaller stores and other cost-cutting initiatives enabling Aldi to grow into the huge shopping presence it is today.

Having first arrive on UK shores in 1990 and initially struggling to gain traction, the chain found its feet as it convinced price-conscious shoppers to give the new kid on the block a go, with the retailer soon challenging the likes of Tesco and Sainsbury’s.

Since then, matters have only improved for the company, with Aldi now predicted to overtake Asda to become the UK’s third biggest supermarket chain in the near future. With that in mind, we decided to put together a comprehensive list of every single Aldi store in Lancashire ranked from best to worst based on your Google reviews.

Forming part of our Love Your campaign celebrating all things Lancashire, it reflects how highly you rate your local store, so see how each one ranks...

4 . Unit A, Blackpool Retail Park, Blackpool FY4 2RP | 4.5 stars (1,090 reviews) Google Photo Sales

6 . 1 Heys Ln, Great Harwood, Blackburn BB6 7UA | 4.5 stars (846 reviews) Google Photo Sales