19 dazzling Christmas panto pictures of Snow White at Lowther Pavilion

Panto season is in full swing!

For this Christmas, Snow White has taken centre stage at Lowther Pavilion with a classic panto full of dazzling constumes, sparkling lights and scenery, one liners and all the fun you’d expect from a spectacular show. Here are the latest pictures of the panto in full effect! Thank you to Claire Griffiths for the pictures. The panto runs until Saturday January 4. See here for tickets

