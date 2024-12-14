Blackpool star Charlotte Dawson gives exciting update on her plans for life after giving birth in new video
Reality star turned influencer and panto performer Charlotte is currently seven months pregnant with her and fiancé Matt Sarsfield’s third child with the 32-year-old having announced her pregnancy back in August.
Charlotte Dawson is currently taking part in the Pleasure Beach Resort Christmas Panto for the third year in a row - this time playing the villain Abanazar in Aladdin. Running between November 23 and December 24, mum of two Charlotte is joined on stage by a host of other local talents, including soap star Kelsey-Beth Crossley.
Recently, she opened up about her plans for life after giving birth to baby number three.
“Everyone’s saying are they going to see me much next year because I’m going to have a new baby...” she said. “I mean, of course you are! As soon as baby girl has popped out of here, I’ll be straight working doing post, doing god-knows-what!
“Here, there, everywhere - I mean, I love working and I love being busy, but I think obviously I am going to try and take a little bit of time out to enjoy it because this could be my last baby because it’s a baby girl and maybe three is the magic number,” she added, before hinting that she may be open to more children in the future. “But I don’t like odd numbers!”
