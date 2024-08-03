Shocking CCTV shows drunk driver speeding at 72mph in 30mph zone moments before killing pub landlady, 53
Shocking CCTV shows the moment a drunk motorist drives at speed through residential streets, moments before killing a pedestrian.
Jacob James King was more than twice the drink drive legal limit when he crashed into pub landlady Teresa Grimes on December 10 2022.
King had been drinking beer and rum at a friend's house that evening while watching the England v France quarter final of the 2022 World Cup, and was supposed to be staying there. However, he got behind the wheel of his silver BMW 330i while heavily intoxicated.
Teresa Grimes had finished her shift at the pub before crossing the street to get a takeaway. At 10.47pm police were called to the scene of a devastating fatal collision after King crashed into the 53-year-old pedestrian on the pavement of West End High Street in Southampton.
A breath test on King following the collision showed a reading of 73 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, more than double the legal limit of 35 micrograms. King drove at extremely excessive speeds, reaching a calculated speed of between 66mph and 72mph in a 30mph zone.
King, 29, of Chessel Avenue in Southampton, was sentenced to 80 months in prison at Southampton Crown Court on August 1 2024 after previously pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.