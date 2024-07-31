“Someone’s on the floor”: Video shows the moment two men smash into back of taxi driver during high-speed race
Shocking video shows the moment two men smashed into the back of a taxi driver at high-speed during an illegal car meet.
In the distressing footage, a woman can be heard screaming before the cars collide - the force of the crash sending a vehicle flying into the air. Aftermath footage of the collision shows the wrecks of the three vehicles, with their airbags deployed and bonnets severely damaged.
On October 16 2022, officers were called to reports of a three-car collision between a grey Skoda, a black Vauxhall Corsa and a white Volkswagen Polo on the A4810 in Magor, Wales.
Two Newport men, aged 21 and 22, were identified as the drivers who were involved in a race during the illegal car meet. They left the taxi driver, who was not involved in the race, with serious injuries.
Both men appeared for sentencing before Cardiff Crown Court on July 29 2024 after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing. The men received suspended prison sentences for two years and were disqualified from driving for two years respectively.
