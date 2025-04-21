I'm always late! All 61 Lancashire railway stations ranked best to worst by cancellation rate

Here’s a full list showing the proportion of train services cancelled at each railway station in Lancashire in the latest four-week period.

Though the network has faced challenges such as delays and overcrowding, it continues to evolve with projects aiming to reduce travel times between major cities. But, while the UK’s rail system plays a vital role in the nation's economy and infrastructure, there remain issues.

Delays can be frustratingly common, as can be cancellations of services on which people rely. Off the back of this, we took at look at data published by the Office for Rail and Road which details the number and proportion of cancellations of train services at all of Lancashire stations (covering the period January 5 to February 1 2025 inclusive).

Take a look below to see how each station ranks...

Burnley Manchester Road 1,845 7.43%

1. Burnley Manchester Road 1,845 7.43%

Town Green 3,252 7.41%

2. Town Green 3,252 7.41%

Aughton Park 3,252 7.38%

3. Aughton Park 3,252 7.38%

Accrington 2,748 6.95%

4. Accrington 2,748 6.95%

Poulton-Le-Fylde 3,684 6.92%

5. Poulton-Le-Fylde 3,684 6.92%

Ormskirk 4,064 6.82%

6. Ormskirk 4,064 6.82%

Ormskirk 4,064 6.82% | Google

