Yorkshire 33 Lancashire 31: Roses battle goes the home side's way

A titanic tussle that saw the lead change hands several times was ultimately settled by an 80th minute penalty for the home side.

Despite excellent pre-match preparation, Lancashire were caught cold and flat-footed in defence in the first minute.

Yorkshire gathered their own kick-off and slid a kick in behind the Lancashire backline, Lewis Minikin running through to touch down and open the scoring with an unconverted try.

Lancashire hauled themselves into the game with scrum-half Matt Sturgess taking a quick tap penalty and creating a two-on-one, only for the final pass to be knocked on.

From the resulting scrum, a tremendous kick from their own 22 all the way into the Lancashire one gave Yorkshire the lineout throw.

This led to a penalty, which Minikin kicked to give the home team an 8-0 lead.

On 13 minutes, Lancashire unlocked the Yorkshire defence for the first time when quick hands from Olli Parkinson and Henry Hadfield put Fylde team-mate Sam Carleton in space to touch down and make it 8-5.

Minikin kicked a second penalty for Yorkshire but Lancashire responded as a series of penalties ended in a lineout and a try for Ben Gregory, Chris Johnson’s conversion giving them a 12-11 lead.

Lancashire fell behind again on the half-hour when a Yorkshire lineout went astray but the ball bounced kindly for the home team and Will Hardwick went under the posts, Minikin converting.

A minute before the break, Lancashire responded again as Hadfield was put into space for a try in the corner as they trailed 18-17.

There was enough time, however, before the break for Yorkshire’s George Mewburn to force his way over, Minikin’s conversion giving them a 25-17 advantage.

Lancashire began the second half with a greater tempo, crossing again through Ollie Glasse on 43 minutes with Johnson converting.

The lead became theirs on the hour as recycled possession ended with a long pass putting Rhys Henderson over, Johnson’s conversion seeing Lancashire 31-25 in front.

Yorkshire then turned the screw in the battle for possession and territory before a catch-and-drive lineout on 75 minutes saw Sam Brady go over, making the score 31-30.

A tense final five minutes saw Lancashire look to have disrupted the home scrum, but as it broke down, the decision went against the Red Rose who were deemed to be not driving straight.

Minikin’s penalty put Yorkshire ahead as they held on to take the bragging rights.