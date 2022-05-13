Lancashire rugby union boss praises new Fylde brand ahead of Roses test

Mark Nelson leads Lancashire into Roses battle in Leeds in Saturday

Nelson has 11 Fylde players in his Lancashire squad for the current Bill Beaumont County Championship campaign, with Woodlands joint-head coach Alex Loney on his coaching team.

Nelson has handed the chairman of rugby role at Fylde to his Lancashire colleague Steve Rigby but remains involved with the club, and is confident Loney's side can build on a fifth-placed finish in a revamped National Two North next season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told The Gazette: “I think Fylde had a good season and Chris (Briers, Loney's fellow head coach) and Alex have created their own brand in a year, with a young and progressive approach.

“They played some really good rugby and scored over 1,000 points (only Sedgley Park topped them), with a number of players on the top try-scorers' list.

“There were a couple of disappointing results they would have hoped to avoid but show me a club that doesn't have disappointments.”

For now Nelson is fully focused on Lancashire and that traditional County Championship highlight, the Roses clash with Yorkshire taking place at West Park Leeds on Saturday.