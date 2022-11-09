Maddy Rawcliffe is in the Under-17 Netball Performance League (NPL) squad for a third season and has also been identified by England Netball for its Diploma in Sporting Excellence programme.

Katie Bottomley has gained a spot on the Futures/U15 squad, while Maddy Selby secured a third season with Manchester Thunder and earned a space on the U14 squad.

Erin Devine of Wyre Netball Club Picture courtesy of Sam Fielding / SLF Studios.

U15 defender Erin Devine has won a spot on the Leeds Rhinos’ U17 NPL squad – two years above her age – and is another one to watch out for.

Lexie Simmons also secured a firm spot on the Leeds Rhinos’ U17 NPL squad following her fine performances at the National School Games competition in Loughborough in September.

Also part of the Leeds Rhinos’ U17 squad is Olivia Sutton, who also made her debut for the club.

Among the younger players, there has been U13 Manchester Thunder Youth Academy recognition for Matilda Sturzaker, Lilly Emery, Imogen Pinder, Sophie Pinder, Scarlett Connell, Chloe Murro and Lake Porter,

All of the trials took place in September and October, and the Wyre club’s coaches have also been recognised, with Abby Chamberlain, Vikki Mayers and Ellie Pearson all part of the Manchester Thunder pathway coaching team this season.