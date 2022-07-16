World Matchplay darts spectacular starts in Blackpool tonight

World champion and world number one Peter Wright is bidding to defend the title, with Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith making up the top three seeds in the 32-player field as Blackpool hosts this annual nine-day spectacular for the 28th time.

The sport’s biggest names compete for a tournament-record £800,000 in prize money and the coveted Phil Taylor Trophy, named after the legendary 16-time winner.

The first round pits the top 16 players from the PDC Order of Merit against the 16 qualifiers from the ProTour Order of Merit, and Wright will take on Latvian debutant Madars Razma in his opener.

The World Matchplay champion will be crowned for the 28th time in Blackpool next weekend

“You cannot beat being at Blackpool,” said Wright, who finished last year’s tournament with an incredible 104.91 average.

“It’s a bit like the World Championship. When you walk into the arena, I get goosebumps. So many amazing people have performed there. You’re in a special place.”

The Scot has struggled for form at times since landing his second World Championship crown in January, but after posting eight ton-plus averages across four days of ProTour action in Barnsley he’s in bullish mood for Blackpool.

Wright defeated 2020 champion Dimitri Van den Bergh in last year’s final, and the Belgian also plays in the first of the 10 sessions against World Championship quarter-finalist Callan Rydz.

Krzysztof Ratajski, a Blackpool semi-finalist last year, takes on Stephen Bunting in the tournament’s curtain-raiser, while Jonny Clayton meets Austrian debutant Rowby-John Rodriguez to complete the first-night matches.

Former Premier League champion Clayton has registered a solitary victory in his four previous World Matchplay appearances and is desperate to make his mark in Blackpool.

“I am determined. The World Matchplay is my favourite tournament,” said the Welshman.

“I’ve got a massive job to do on Saturday night because Rowby is playing really well.

“Winning the World Matchplay would be right up there with my best achievements because you have to play your socks off to beat the world’s best players.”

Tomorrow's two sessions start with an afternoon of action which sees 2018 champion Gary Anderson take on two-time TV title winner Daryl Gurney, after former World Grand Prix finalist Dirk van Duijvenbode opens proceedings against Ryan Searle.

Elsewhere, 2019 runner-up Smith and this year's UK Open champion Danny Noppert kick off their campaigns against Andrew Gilding and Brendan Dolan respectively.

Two-time World Matchplay winner Michael van Gerwen and 2013 runner-up Adrian Lewis then lock horns in a Sunday evening blockbuster,.

Also that night, 2007 champion and six-time finalist James Wade faces emerging star Martin Lukeman.

“I can't believe it's 15 years since I won in Blackpool,” said fifth seed Wade. “I want to win every tournament I play in but this one means a little bit more to me.

“It is definitely my favourite venue. The first time I played there in 2006 was amazing and I got to the final. It is special for me.”