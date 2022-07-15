Reigning champion Peter Wright confident of retaining World Matchplay title in Blackpool

The 52-year-old is the man to beat ahead of the tournament, which gets underway on Saturday, having also triumphed at the World Championships in February.

While the world number one’s form has been up and down since winning in Blackpool last year, the Scot believes he’s now on the right track.

“I believe I’m hitting form at the right time,” Wright said.

“There’s room for improvement, don’t get me wrong, and I don’t want to hit form too soon either. I think I’m hitting form just at the right time, hopefully in time for next Sunday!

“My form has actually been terrible this year, I’ve had other stuff on my mind – family stuff and health problems – but all that is settled and my head is in a good space.

“Practice is going well too, so I believe I can go and do it again but only better.

Wright claimed the Betfred World Matchplay title at the Winter Gardens last year

“If you look at my averages on the floor tournament in Barnsley, the first two days the lowest average I had was 98, so my form is definitely coming back.

“Unfortunately the other players will have to go back on the practice board if they want to win this one, because I’m going to go and win it again.”

Wright naturally has happy memories of his time in Blackpool and admits he can’t wait to get back on the oche at the Winter Gardens.

“I’m just glad we’re not in lockdown and playing in Milton Keynes,” he added.

“Milton Keynes did a really good job for us, but you can’t beat being at Blackpool with the fans in that venue. When you walk into the arena you get goosebumps.

“All the great performers and artists have performed there, not just darts players, so you’re in a special place.

“The Matchplay is the second biggest ranking tournament on the darts calendar, so to win it and get your name on the trophy with all the greats was immense last year.

“The venue itself is iconic, it’s just amazing. Blackpool is nice and cheap for the crowds to come and watch the darts and I’m sure they’ll have fun before and after the darts.

“The atmosphere is always amazing there. Ninety per cent of the crowd all dress up, which is great to see because everyone is having fun.

“Blackpool is party central and they all get their tickets to the darts, which makes for a great experience for us to play in.”

Wright kicks off his defence on Saturday with a first round clash against Latvian qualifier Madars Razma, who is making his World Matchplay debut.

‘Snakebite’ is expecting a tough encounter against the 33-year-old, but believes he’ll have enough to make it through.

“Madars is playing some superb darts, I think he’s had five nine-darters since he’s joined the PDC so he’s a quality player,” Wright said.