Draw revealed for World Matchplay darts in Blackpool

The draw has been confirmed for the summer's biggest darts event, being staged for the 34th time at its iconic Winter Gardens home over nine days, starting this Saturday.

Having claimed his first Blackpool crown in emphatic style 12 months ago, number one Wright has gone on to win the World Championship for the second time and now bids to become only the fourth player to win successive World Matchplays.

His Latvian first-round opponent Razma is one of four Winter Gardens first-timers in the field of 32 vying to contest a historic final day on Sunday, July 24, when the Betfred Women's World Matchplay will also be staged.

The men's first round spans three days and sees the top 16 players in the world rankings pitted against 16 players who have qualified via ProTour Order of Merit events over the past year.

Two-time champion Michael van Gerwen will face 2013 runner-up Adrian Lewis in a mouthwatering battle between two of the sport's biggest names.

Two-time world champion Lewis was among the last players to seal his place via last weekend's Players Championships in Barnsley.

Four former champions in the field are James Wade, who meets debutant Martin Lukeman, Gary Anderson (playing Daryl Gurney), Dimitri Van den Bergh (Callan Rydz) and Rob Cross (Chris Dobey).

World number two Gerwyn Price begins his bid for a first World Matchplay crown against German debutant Martin Schindler, while 2019 runner-up Michael Smith goes up against Andrew Gilding.

Luke Humphries, a winner of five ranking events in 2022, will play two-time TV champion Nathan Aspinall in on one of the most eye-catching ties.

Premier League runner-up Joe Cullen will face Australia's history-making World Cup winner Damon Heta. Blackpool regular Brendan Dolan was the last player to qualify and will take on Danny Noppert.

Prize money totals £800,000, with £200,000 going to the champion who also takes home the Phil Taylor Trophy, named after the legendary 16-time Blackpool winner.

The Betfred Women's World Matchplay will see eight players compete on the final day ahead of the men's final.

The Winter Gardens has staged the World Matchplay every year since its inception in 1994 except for 2020, when Covid forced the championship behind closed doors.