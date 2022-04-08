Lee Shewan of Fleetwood gives world darts champion a scare at Lakeside
Fleetwood darts player Lee Shewan gave reigning champion Wayne Warren a real scare at the WDF World Championships at Lakeside.
In a match held over from Tuesday, Shewan stunned the Welshman by taking the first two sets before Warren hit back to begin his title defence with a 3-2 victory at the iconic Surrey venue.
Shewan, who had beaten his good friend and fellow Fleetwood player Jordan Brooks in the previous round, took advantage of Warren's slow start to take a grip on the contest.
Warren then found his range with the doubles and his big-stage experience began to show.
He took the third and fourth sets 3-1 to level the match and then required just 49 darts to win the fifth 3-0, finishing with an average of 94.77
Yet this was an unforgettable experience for Shewan to share with his teammates in the Bowling Club team in Fleetwood.
Warren was himself knocked out at the last-16 stage on Thursday night, beaten in straight sets by Cameron Menzies of Scotland.