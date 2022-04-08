Lee Shewan of Fleetwood gives world darts champion a scare at Lakeside

In a match held over from Tuesday, Shewan stunned the Welshman by taking the first two sets before Warren hit back to begin his title defence with a 3-2 victory at the iconic Surrey venue.

Shewan, who had beaten his good friend and fellow Fleetwood player Jordan Brooks in the previous round, took advantage of Warren's slow start to take a grip on the contest.

World champion Wayne Warren came back from two sets down to defeat Lee Shewan of Fleetwood at Lakeside

Warren then found his range with the doubles and his big-stage experience began to show.

He took the third and fourth sets 3-1 to level the match and then required just 49 darts to win the fifth 3-0, finishing with an average of 94.77

Yet this was an unforgettable experience for Shewan to share with his teammates in the Bowling Club team in Fleetwood.