Clayton reached a maiden World Matchplay semi-final after landing six ton-plus checkouts in his 16-12 success against Ryan Searle.

Humphries, meanwhile, will also feature in his first semi-final after defying a late fightback from Damon Heta to record a 16-13 victory.

Luke Humphries took victory over Damon Heta at the Betfred World Matchplay in Blackpool Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

Clayton and Searle started their clash in electric fashion before the Welshman followed up a trademark 121 finish in leg eight with a 13-dart break – the first of the contest.

Searle responded with a 121 finish of his own to restore parity at 5-5 before taking an 8-7 lead.

However, Clayton seized the initiative by winning six of the next seven legs to move 13-9 ahead before maintaining control to see off his opponent.

Jonny Clayton reached the last four of the Betfred World Matchplay following victory over Ryan Searle in Blackpool Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

“What a game – that was brilliant,” reflected Clayton, who has won more televised titles than the rest of the semi-finalists combined.

“It’s always a great feeling to hit the big finishes and that really helped me out tonight.

“Ryan is one of the nicest guys on tour and he’s a cracking dart player. We have great respect for each other, so I’m chuffed to get over that winning line.

“I’m doing this for my dad. He’s not well at all, so it would mean everything for me to win this title.

“It means a lot to me for a lot of different reasons. My dad’s my biggest fan and he’s wishing me on so I want to do this for him.

“I’m fighting until the end. It would mean everything to win; for my family, my friends and obviously my dad, hopefully it’s going to be my year.”

Humphries survived a late scare to defeat Heta in a contest featuring a World Matchplay record of 20 breaks in throw.

He appeared to have broken Heta’s resistance with a punishing three-leg blitz midway through the tie, on his way to a 15-9 lead.

Heta threatened to launch an astonishing comeback, following up legs of 12, 14 and 13 darts with a spectacular 152 checkout to make it 15-13.

Nevertheless, with Heta growing in confidence, Humphries sealed his progress in style with two double 18s in a checkout of 92.

“Tomorrow is going to be a great spectacle. It’s a huge game for me,” admitted the 28-year-old, who is eyeing a second televised ranking final.

“The other three players left in have won a big TV title, I haven’t. If I play like I know I can, I believe I can make the final.

“I enjoy that pressure on my shoulders. I enjoy the fact I’ve got to perform or I know it’s game over and I think I’m the underdog against Jonny tomorrow.

“Jonny is one of the best finishers in the world. My scoring has got to improve and, if I can limit the opportunities he has, it can only help my cause.”