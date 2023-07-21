Day six saw the first two quarter-finals at the Winter Gardens, where Aspinall and Cullen broke new ground in Blackpool with impressive victories.

Aspinall put in the performance of the night to defeat Dobey 16-12, producing a sensational mid-game burst in moving through to his first semi-final.

The Stockport star signalled his intent with a 128 checkout in leg four, although Dobey moved 6-3 ahead with eye-catching 140 and 100 finishes.

Nathan Aspinall reached the last four of the Betfred World Matchplay in Blackpool in seeing off Chris Dobey Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

However, Aspinall won seven of eight legs on his way to establishing a 14-8 lead.

Dobey responded, surviving two match darts in winning four of the next five legs to preserve his slender hopes.

Nevertheless, Aspinall regained his poise to seal his progress by pinning double eight to triumph with a 99 average and 10 maximums.

Joe Cullen also reached a first Betfred World Matchplay semi-final after beating Daryl Gurney at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool

“We threw everything at each other tonight. I think it was a fantastic game of darts,” said Aspinall, who had succumbed to Michael van Gerwen at the quarter-final stage in each of the last two years.

“It was always going to be a tough match tonight against my best pal.

“I love Chris to bits but we have to go up there and be professional and I think it was a fantastic advert for the sport.

“I’m in a good place, I feel so confident. I’m so happy with the way I’m playing, the way I’m finishing.

“I don’t think anybody can beat me and I’ve not felt like that for a long, long time.”

Cullen also won through to his first World Matchplay semi-final with a hard-fought 16-11 win over Gurney, who paid the price for a disastrous start.

Gurney raced into a 5-0 lead against Gary Anderson in his last 16 tie but, this time, was on the receiving end of an early blitz as Cullen posted a clean sweep in the opening session.

The Northern Irishman rallied in reducing the arrears to 6-3 and then 8-5, only for Cullen’s 142 checkout to restore a four-leg lead at 9-5.

Gurney won three of the next four legs to cut the gap to just two but surrendered his throw when trailing 10-8 and 12-10.

A 162 set-up shot then helped Cullen complete another 13-darter and wrap up a 16-11 success.

“It was a battle but I ground that result out,” reflected Cullen, who averaged 97 and landed eight 180s to cap a professional display.

“I think the first session won me that game. It was pretty even after that but I found some big scores and big finishes when I needed them most.

“It feels great to be in the semi-finals. I feel like I can win this tournament but it’s about producing it on the day.

“This sport has been my life over the last decade, so it would mean everything to win this title. I believe I’m good enough and now I want to write my name into history.”