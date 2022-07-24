World Matchplay darts: Gerwyn Price's nine-darter helps set up Blackpool final with Michael van Gerwen

Price landed his fourth nine-darter of 2022 in a 17-11 win over Danny Noppert before van Gerwen produced a late surge to deny 2020 champion Dimitri Van den Bergh, 17-14.

However, it was Price who stole the show on a scintillating night in Blackpool, registering the first nine-darter at this event since Gary Anderson’s 2018 exploits.

UK Open champion Noppert landed three ton-plus checkouts to threaten a late fightback, but the new world number one completed a convincing victory to seal his spot in a first World Matchplay final.

Gerwyn Price hit a nine-darter during his semi-final win Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

Price seized the early initiative by hitting 180s in consecutive legs to lead 3-2, before registering an 11-dart hold and converting a 107 finish to win the next mini-session by the same scoreline.

The 37-year-old then landed his nine-darter in leg 13, becoming the first player in PDC history to land four TV nine-darters in a calendar year.

Price threatened to repeat the feat in the following leg, opening up with four perfect darts and crashing in two more maximums for an 11-darter, before stretching his advantage to 10-5 moments later.

Michael van Gerwen meets Gerwyn Price in tonight's final Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

Noppert responded with a run of three straight legs, only for Price to restore his five-leg buffer

The Welshman continued his charge to move 15-8 ahead, but Noppert preserved his hopes with another three-leg burst in reducing the arrears to 15-11.

However, Price avoided any late drama by posting a 13th 180 to move one leg away before taking out 63 in two darts to cap off a sublime display.

He meets van Gerwen this evening after the two-time winner won the final four legs without reply to edge out Van den Bergh.

Van den Bergh punished a sloppy start from van Gerwen to race into a 4-1 lead, although the Dutchman responded in emphatic style.

The three-time world champion landed a 10-dart leg to restore parity at 4-4, and while Van den Bergh briefly restored his two-leg lead, he squandered two at double for a 7-4 cushion and van Gerwen capitalised to level once more.

The pair exchanged seven consecutive holds before the Belgian stole a march to establish a 12-9 advantage.

However, Van den Bergh spurned two darts at double to move further clear in leg 22.

It proved to be an expensive miss with van Gerwen winning four of the next five legs to draw level at 13-13.

Van den Bergh registered a fourth ton-plus finish to retain his slender cushion but was unable to stem the tide in the latter stages.

Despite missing double 11 for a 124 combination, Van Gerwen returned to pin the same target in leg 29 and secure the lead for the first time, before moving one leg away with a 14-dart hold.

The pair traded 180s in a dramatic climax, but after Van den Bergh was unable to clean up a 104 outshot, van Gerwen closed out a 13-dart break to seal his spot in a fourth Blackpool final.