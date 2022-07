The world’s best players are in action until the final on Sunday, July 24 – although sixth seed Gary Anderson has already been knocked out.

The crowds have already flocked into Blackpool’s iconic venue after the matches got underway on Saturday evening in the scorching heat.

Take a look at The Gazette’s best pictures from this weekend’s action...

1. 1 World Matchplay Darts at Blackpool Winter Gardens. Photo: Martin Bostock Photo Sales

2. 2 World Matchplay Darts at Blackpool Winter Gardens. Photo: Martin Bostock Photography Photo Sales

3. 3 World Matchplay Darts at Blackpool Winter Gardens. Photo: Martin Bostock Photography Photo Sales

4. 4 World Matchplay Darts at Blackpool Winter Gardens. Photo: Martin Bostock Photo Sales