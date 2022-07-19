World Matchplay darts: Amazing fightback by Rob Cross in Blackpool

A sizzling evening at the Winter Gardens saw former champion Cross recover from 8-2 down to defeat Dobey 11-9 before world number two Price enjoyed a hard-fought 10-8 victory over Martin Schindler.

Cross, who produced one of the greatest comebacks in the tournament's history in defeating Daryl Gurney en route to the 2019 title, was staring an early exit in the face as a fired-up Dobey hit two double 19s for a 92 checkout to lead 8-2.

Rob Cross produced an amazing comeback to win his first-round match at the World Matchplay darts in Blackpool

But Dobey was unable to see out a first victory on the Winter Gardens stage as Cross reeled off six successive legs to level.

Dobey stopped the rot with an 11-darter, and with the former World Grand Prix semi-finalist waiting on 48 for the match, Cross pinned a skin-saving bullseye with his last dart to take out 74 and level once again.

Cross again found a last-dart double to move 10-9 up before keeping his composure with a 13-darter to seal an unlikely win.

"In the first 10 legs my darts were slipping, everything was all over the place," admitted Cross, who will face Jose de Sousa in round two.

"Chris should have beaten me - but I've produced these comebacks before so I had the belief I could turn it around.”

De Sousa wrapped up a 10-6 victory over Gabriel Clemens with a show-stopping 136 checkout to reach the last 16 for a second consecutive year.

The world number seven was the front-runner throughout the contest, but was made to wait for the winning moment after a cruel bounce-out denied him a two double-tops finish on 100.

Undeterred, De Sousa landed his sixth 180 of the contest in the following leg before sealing the deal with his only ton-plus checkout of the match.

Meanwhile, Price began his quest for a first World Matchplay title with a hard-fought victory over Schindler.

Determined debutant Schindler twice held his throw to lead 6-5 and 7-6, before Price struck back-to-back 11-dart legs to take a crucial 9-7 advantage.

Schindler kept fighting but Price shut the door on the German with a 91 checkout.

Price said: "I want to win this tournament and get back to world number one, back to where I think I deserve to be, but I'll have to come through a few tough games to do that."

The Welshman will take on Dave Chisnall in the second round after the five-time quarter-finalist showed his battling qualities in a 10-7 victory over Kim Huybrechts.

With the scores level at 7-7, Chisnall won the next three legs to deny his Belgian opponent what would have been a second World Matchplay win in eight appearances.

The first four second-round ties take place tonight, when a quartet of former World Matchplay champions take to the stage.

2020 winner Dimitri Van den Bergh takes on Rowby-John Rodriguez in the opening game, while 2007 winner James Wade meets Nathan Aspinall.