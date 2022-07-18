Betfred World Matchplay darts in Blackpool: Michael van Gerwen wins 'match to forget'

Van Gerwen was making just his second appearance since undergoing surgery on his throwing arm last month, and he defied a below-par display to claim a 10-7 victory over 2013-runner-up Lewis at the Winter Gardens.

The Dutchman opened his account with a brilliant 126 on the bull for a 12-dart hold, but Lewis delivered a 13-dart riposte, sparking a sequence of three straight legs for the Stoke-on-Trent star.

The fans pack the Winter Gardens to create the unique Betfred World Matchplay atmosphere Picture: MARTIN BOSTOCK

The two-time World Matchplay champion regained control with three consecutive legs of his own, though Lewis levelled proceedings at six apiece courtesy of a sublime 11-dart hold.

Van Gerwen was visibly struggling for consistency, yet Lewis’ doubling unravelled and Van Gerwen capitalised, winning four of the final five legs to keep his hopes of a third Blackpool crown alive.

“I think my doubles were the key but I have to forget this game really quickly,” said Van Gerwen, who now plays Joe Cullen in a repeat of last month's Premier League final.

Cullen stormed into the second round with a comprehensive 10-2 victory over World Cup winner Damon Heta, reeling off nine straight legs midway through the match to dismantle the beleaguered Australian.

Heta started brightly, firing in a maximum and drawing first blood with a 110 finish before Masters champion Cullen rattled in 160 and 120 checkouts

“I felt good and I was bang up for this game” said Cullen, who averaged 95.72 to cap off a professional display. “It’s an absolutely brutal draw but this is the best field we’ve ever had.”

Nathan Aspinall continued his resurgence to claim an impressive 10-5 victory over the highly-fancied Luke Humphries, to set up a last 16 clash against 2007 champion James Wade.

After the pair exchanged breaks in an edgy start to the tie, Aspinall stormed 7-1 ahead courtesy of six unanswered legs, with a fabulous 143 checkout in leg three providing the tonic.

Humphries, a four-time winner on the European Tour in 2022, threatened an unlikely fightback after reducing the arrears to 7-4, yet a clinical 100 combination from Aspinall in leg 12 inspired the former UK Open champion to a convincing win.

"Nobody expected me to win that game tonight and that fired me up," admitted Aspinall, a quarter-finalist last year.

In the evening's other tie, Wade began his bid for a second World Matchplay crown with a hard-fought 10-4 success against debutant Martin Lukeman, in a contest dominated by missed doubles.

Wade raced into 3-0 and 7-2 leads as Lukeman toiled on the outer ring and following a sequence of four straight breaks, a 120 finish in the penultimate leg provided the highlight for the fifth seed.

Wade said: “Martin is absolutely phenomenal. He is an amazing dart player and I believe he could be one of the next stars of the sport.”

The first round draws to a close tonight as world number two Gerwyn Price takes on German debutant Martin Schindler, with 2019 champion Rob Cross up against Chris Dobey.