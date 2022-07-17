World Matchplay darts in Blackpool: Anderson stunned and Smith wins nailbiter

Smith was staring down the barrel of a shock early exit at the Winter Gardens as Gilding stormed into a commanding 8-4 lead but the world number three came roaring back, winning seven of the next eight legs to preserve his hopes of landing a first televised ranking title.

Gilding punished a sluggish start from Bully Boy to storm into a 5-2 lead, and though Smith hit back with a sensational 161 finish in leg nine, a classy 130 catapulted the former UK Open semi-finalist into a four-leg lead.

Daryl Gurney celebrates his stunning first-round win over Gary Anderson at the Winter Gardens

The World Championship runner-up responded with a sequence of five straight legs to completely shift the pendulum, and despite spurning three match darts for a 10-8 success, he regained his poise to complete the job with a 14-darter in the tie-break.

“I still believed I could win it,” insisted Smith, who averaged 98.43, landed six 180s and converted 11 of his 19 attempts at double to set up a blockbuster tie against Dirk van Duijvenbode.

Elsewhere, two-time TV title winner Gurney condemned sixth seed Anderson to his earliest Winter Gardens exit in a decade, closing out a hard-fought 10-7 victory

Anderson recovered from 4-2 down to level at five apiece courtesy of superb 130 and 134 finishes but Gurney regained the initiative with a run of three straight legs.

The Scot reduced the arrears to 8-7 with a 116 checkout – his third ton-plus outshot – but Gurney kept his cool.

“I have been playing really well. I probably should have won the game more comfortably,” said Gurney, a two-time World Matchplay semi-finalist.

Van Duijvenbode produced a stirring fightback from 6-3 down to deny Players Championship Finals runner-up Ryan Searle in a high-octane affair.

The Dutchman drew first blood with a delightful 130 finish but five 180s in as many legs saw Searle establish a two-leg buffer, which he extended courtesy of an 11-darter in leg nine.

Van Duijvenbode responded by winning five of the next seven legs to level at 8-8 before following up his second 11-darter of the match with a magnificent 138 checkout to seal his progression in style.

“I just don’t give in, ever,” said Van Duijvenbode, who averaged 103.61 and fired in six 180s to register his first victory on the Winter Gardens stage.

His compatriot Danny Noppert also fought back to book his place in the second round, reeling off six consecutive legs to overcome Brendan Dolan in a high-quality affair.

Dolan, who was averaging 111 after five legs, moved 4-2 ahead with a stunning 135 finish on the bull only to squander three darts at double for a 7-6 advantage in a crucial 13th leg.

Noppert, who trailed 6-4 at one stage, continued his charge with a fine 120 finish to move two legs away from victory, and the UK Open champion wrapped up proceedings in routine fashion.