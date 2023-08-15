World Championships victory for karate golden girl Lilly
The St Annes teenager was among more than 5,000 competitors, coaches and officials representing 31 countries at the WUKF World Karate Championships in Dundee last month.
The four-day competition saw Lilly enter three categories, coming away with a gold, silver and bronze.
She was runner-up in the individual kata (patterns) and claimed third place in the individual kumite (fighting) sections.
However, those performances were topped when she claimed gold in the team kumite category.
Lilly is now enjoying a welcome few weeks of rest before returning to action next month.
That sees her competing in the GB Karate Open Championships, which will take place at Birmingham University of Sport on September 9-10.
Lilly’s gold, silver and bronze medals are the latest steps in a successful junior karate career so far.
Earlier in the year, she won two gold medals at the English Open Championship in Leigh, where she was victorious in the kata discipline for 13 to 15-year-olds, as well as 15 to 17-year-olds.
That followed on from success at home and abroad during 2022.
Competing in the GB Open Championships in Dudley, Lilly claimed kumite gold along with a silver and bronze in the kata disciplines.
She followed that with selection for the GB team competing at the European Championships in Florence, Italy, last year.
Her performances there saw her come away with two bronze medals, winning one each in the kata and kumite competitions.