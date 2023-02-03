The 13-year-old Kirkham Grammar School pupil secured two gold medals at the English Open Championship in Leigh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both golds were in the kata (patterns) discipline, in which Lilly finished on top in the 15-17 age group as well as the 13-15s.

English double karate champion Lilly Miles from St Annes

We reported in October that Lilly, who trains at Blackpool's First Dojo club with sensei Jamie Edmonds, had won three medals at the Great Britain Open Championships in Dudley, striking gold in the kumite (fighting) discipline as well as a silver and a bronze in kata.

Lilly has since represented GB at the European Championships in Florence, Italy, returning home with two further bronze medals (one kata, one kumite).