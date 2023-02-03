News you can trust since 1873
National medals for ​St Annes’ golden girl of karate

​St Annes karate ace Lilly Miles has started the year just as she ended 2022 … by winning more medals.

By Andy Moore
National karate champion Lilly Miles of St Annes fights for England in Italy

The 13-year-old Kirkham Grammar School pupil secured two gold medals at the English Open Championship in Leigh.

Both golds were in the kata (patterns) discipline, in which Lilly finished on top in the 15-17 age group as well as the 13-15s.

English double karate champion Lilly Miles from St Annes
We reported in October that Lilly, who trains at Blackpool's First Dojo club with sensei Jamie Edmonds, had won three medals at the Great Britain Open Championships in Dudley, striking gold in the kumite (fighting) discipline as well as a silver and a bronze in kata.

Lilly has since represented GB at the European Championships in Florence, Italy, returning home with two further bronze medals (one kata, one kumite).

She looks forward to competing for British and European glory again later in the year, though a highlight of the 2023 calendar is the World Championship in Scotland this July.

