Royal Lytham & St Annes has been announced as the host venue for the AIG Women’s British Open in 2026.

It is the sixth time the club has hosted the tournament, having last done so in 2018 when Georgia Hall finished two shots clear of Pornanong Phatlum.

Sherri Steinhauer won two of her three titles there, in 1998 and 2006, while Annika Sorenstam (2003) and Catriona Matthew (2009) also triumphed.

The R&A chief executive, Martin Slumbers, said: “Royal Lytham & St Annes has a long and proud history of hosting the biggest golf championships in the world and we are delighted to be taking the AIG Women’s Open there in 2026.

Georgia Hall won the Women's British Open when it was last played at Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club in 2018 Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

“It is one of the finest links courses in the United Kingdom and has produced many memorable champions, including Georgia Hall’s 2018 victory to the rapturous applause of a home crowd.

“We look forward to making more memories at Royal Lytham and adding to the history of the AIG Women’s Open on this world-class links.”

Royal Lytham & St Annes has also hosted The Open on 11 occasions, the first being in 1926 when Bobby Jones won as an amateur.

Tony Jacklin (1969), Gary Player (1974) and Seve Ballesteros (1979 and 1988) are among some of the other names to have departed with the Claret Jug.

Club captain, Dr Mike Wilson, and lady captain, Michele Hall, added “We are delighted that this prestigious and exciting Championship is again returning to our historic links.

“The remarkable win by Georgia Hall in 2018 is still fresh in our minds and we look forward to hosting another outstanding Championship in 2026.”

The announcement came after confirmation AIG had continued its sponsorship of the Women’s British Open through to 2030, having become title sponsor in 2019.

This year’s competition gets underway at Walton Heath this morning with players competing for an increased prize fund.

Slumbers added: “When I look around at the 2023 AIG Women’s Open and what we have achieved in five years, I am incredibly proud; but even more so, I am inspired by what we can still do.