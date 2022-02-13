Wharfedale 10 Fylde RFC 20: Sixth straight win ground out in adversity

The second half, played into the elements and uphill, was a magnificent display of ball retention and accuracy.

The power cut presented serious organisational challenges to the North Yorkshire club but the beer pumps were in operation in time for the 2pm kick-off, much to the relief of spectators.

Dave Fairbrother's day at Wharfedale involved the sin-bin and blood-bin Picture: FYLDE RFC

Fylde had an early chance when they gathered an overthrown lineout but a try was chalked off for a knock-on in the attempt to ground the ball.

When a driving maul near the Wharfedale line was pulled down illegally, the home side’s Tom Davidson was sent to the sin-bin.

The home team were resolute in defence and Fylde were frustrated in their attempts to break the deadlock, so much so that centre Scott Rawlings’ actions in the tackle were deemed worthy of a red card on 22 minutes.

Things went from bad to worse as Dave Fairbrother was yellow-carded on 27 minutes.

Unsurprisingly Wharfedale sniffed blood and were able to make their extra men count within a minute.

The penalties were going the way of the home team and a catch-and-drive from a lineout was executed well to give Wharfedale a 5-0 lead.

To their credit, Fylde stuck to their guns and ground out two kickable penalty opportunities in the 31st and 35th minutes, both ably slotted by Greg Smith.

It meant Fylde were able to get into the changing rooms, which by now had working lights, with a slender 6-5 lead.

The second half saw Fylde take their turn to play uphill and into the elements, knowing that yards forward would be hard-earned.

But Fylde monopolised possession and went through multiple phases near the Wharfedale line, looking for a chink in their armour.

It looked like the chance had gone on 48 minutes, when the ball was turned over, but the clearance kick gave Ben Turner the chance to return the ball with interest.

This left the home defence slightly out of kilter and that is all Tom Carleton ever needs as he picked his gap and went under the posts. Smith converted and Fylde had a smidgeon of breathing space at 13-5.

It was now Wharfedale’s turn to become frustrated at their lack of possession and they hindered their cause on 51 minutes, when Simon Borrill was yellow-carded for an off-the-ball shoulder barge.

With equal numbers temporarily, Fylde continued to keep the ball and grind out the yards, their level of accuracy in the wet and windy weather highly impressive .

On 58 minutes, Matt Garrod made a lovely break in midfield but his offload was snaffled by Wharfedale.

Fairbrother as always had a full-on day, which involved a spell in the blood-bin with a damaged nose.

He was back on in time for the next meaningful moment on 68 minutes, when a sharp break by Matt Sturgess fractured the home defence again and Smith was in support to swoop for a try he converted himself to leave Fylde 20-5 up.

There might have been no heat in the clubhouse earlier, but Wharfedale to their credit turned it up on Fylde in the last 12 minutes.

A deep kick from a penalty gave Wharfedale the chance to camp out and batter away at the Fylde line. One huge tackle forced home prop Marcus Blake off the field nursing a shoulder injury.

Waves of Wharfedale runners were repelled and the inevitable penalties escalated to yellow cards for both Garrod and Fairbrother in the 75th and 76th minutes.

With it being the second yellow for Fairbrother, his was converted to Fylde’s second red card of the day.

Still the defence held firm until the last play of the game, when Wharfedale flung it wide to make the most of their overlap for a try in the corner.

There was no time to restart and Fylde had secured an excellent win, both teams playing their best rugby into the elements and giving the spectators their money’s worth.

With six of their final 10 games at home, Fylde remain well placed to challenge at the top. But despite this victory, they have slipped a spot to third thanks to Rotherham Titans earning a bonus point in their victory over Hull Ionians.

Leaders Hull also had a five-point win to stretch their lead over Fylde to 13 points.

Fylde coach Chris Briers awarded man of the match to skipper Ben Gregory and commented: “This was a highly pleasing win, achieved in the face of adversity.

“Whatever challenges these lads are presented with they are able to rise to and we will look to maintain the levels we have hit. We controlled the second half well. The challenges continue as we now face a very good Sedgley Park team at home next week.”

Fylde: Carleton, Turner, Rawlings, Bedlow, Hadfield, Smith, Sturgess, Kyle-Clay (Bowker), Gregory (Captain), Ashcroft (Barrow), Parkinson, Garrod, Corrie, O’Ryan (Blake), Fairbrother; Replacements not used: Lanigan, Forster