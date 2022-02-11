Fylde RFC will find out at Wharfedale if their week off was a timely one

Fylde have made a flying start to 2022, winning all four games last month to climb to second in National Two North.

Their 21-17 victory last time out over the previously unbeaten Rotherham Titans was followed by a blank weekend as other clubs played catch-up.

The view of joint-head coach Alex Loney is that breaks are welcome after such a victory, though he hopes Fylde are ready to carry on where they left off across the Pennines this weekend.

Fylde were comfortable winners against Wharfedale earlier in the season

Loney told The Gazette: “The Rotherham game was quite a physical encounter, so we took advantage of the weekend off to give the players an extra recovery period.

“We trained well last Thursday, ready for a big week, and hopefully everyone will be fresh for a massive away game on Saturday.

“The two weeks without a game would have seemed a long time had we lost to Rotherham, but we’ve been able to use it to our advantage and now we have a massive focus on what’s ahead.

“The breaks can stop your momentum but it’s a tough season overall and you have to take breaks when you can.

“The first half of the season was pretty relentless, with just the one weekend off, but you did get to carry momentum forward.

“Since Christmas, it has seemed like the games are coming in blocks and you can plan accordingly.”

The next block of five before Fylde’s next break are all encounters with clubs in the lower half of the table, except the crunch clash with top-five rivals Sedgley Park at the Woodlands a week tomorrow.

Fylde won’t be looking beyond Wharfedale, who also had last weekend off after back-to-back wins, though they were well beaten 48-18 at the Woodlands in October.

Fylde topped 200 points in three home games around that time but solid defence has been key to their success recently, conceding an average of 10 points in their last three outings.

Loney added: “We’re 100 per cent happy with our start to the year. Four wins out of four is pretty good at any time but you have to move on quickly.

“We enjoyed the moment against Rotherham and the emotion of the day, then you take stock and have to turn your attentions to what is ahead.

“We’re into the next block now, which includes Sedgley Park, but we have to focus on Wharfedale first and that’s a massive challenge.

“Going anywhere is a difficult challenge. It seems to be wet around the country at the moment, so who knows what conditions will be like, but we’ll have to be at our absolute best.”

Fylde top a group of three teams on 72 points – but Rotherham and Stourbridge have played fewer games – all 12 points behind leaders Hull.

Loney feels form is the main factor and Hull are the only club other than Fylde with a 100 per cent record since the turn of the year with five wins in their case.

“We are feeling good and that’s important,” he added. “You put a lot of energy into getting big results and it will be massive again this week.

“Everyone who played against Rotherham should be fit.

“We got a few knocks in that game but nothing too serious and everyone should be raring to go for a big old game.”