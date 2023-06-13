News you can trust since 1873
Thunder wins in Blackpool can inspire a generation

​​Head coach Paul Shaw believes Thunder's qualification for Charlotte Edwards Cup finals day thanks to their Blackpool heroics could prove a landmark moment for women’s and girls' cricket in Lancashire.
By Graham Hardcastle
Published 13th Jun 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read
Mahika Gaur to work her magic for Thunder in finals after Blackpool spells

Wins in their final two T20 group games against South East Stars and Northern Diamonds at Stanley Park earned Thunder a place in Saturday's showpiece at Worcester, where they lost an eliminator against eventual cup winners Southern Vipers.

It was the North-West side's first finals day and Shaw said: “I think it’s crucial. There’s now a pathway in the women’s game, a career pathway.

Thunder head coach Paul Shaw Picture: LANCASHIRE CRICKETThunder head coach Paul Shaw Picture: LANCASHIRE CRICKET
“If we can inspire the next generation by everything that’s happened – wins like last Wednesday's against the Diamonds, winning four of the last five, getting to a finals day – then all of a sudden young girls watching want to be the next Fi Morris, Naomi Dattani or Kate Cross.

“It’s fantastic for them and they start believing that if they put in the work anything is possible.

“Girls coming through could be playing the game they love and performing like we’ve done.”

The Thunder team which lost to the Vipers by 18 runs included six homegrown players and three who came through the club's academy.

Merseyside-born captain Ellie Threlkeld said: “Young girls have a real opportunity to make a career in cricket and that’s massive.

“Hopefully we can be good role models and inspire a new set of players and fans.”

Thunder trio Cross, Sophie Eccleston and Emma Lamb have been named in the England Test squad of 15 for the Women's Ashes.

England's first five-day Test on home soil will start on June 22 at Nottingham's Trent Bridge.

It launches the Metro Bank Ashes Series, which also includes three ODIs and three IT20s, preceded by a three-day warm-up game between England and Australia A at Derby, starting on Thursday.

Jon Lewis’ England side are hoping they can win the Ashes for the first time since 2014.

Thunder are next in action on Sunday July 2, when they return to Worcester to resume their Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 50-over campaign against Central Sparks.

