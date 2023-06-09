News you can trust since 1873
Mahika Gaur to work her magic for Thunder in finals after Blackpool spells

​Thunder hope ‘Magic’ Mahika Gaur can conjure up more spellbinding performances on Charlotte Edwards Cup finals day tomorrow after her heroics in Blackpool.
By Graham Hardcastle
Published 9th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Lancashire hero Jos Buttler says he was far from his best in Blackpool

Wins over South East Stars and Northern Diamonds at Stanley Park in recent days sealed the North West regional team’s place in the T20 showpiece at Worcester.

Thunder will face Southern Vipers in a noon showdown at New Road to determine which of them contests the final that afternoon against The Blaze.

Teenager Mahika Gaur could star for Thunder on finals day Picture: LANCASHIRE CRICKET
Ahead of their first finals day, Thunder hope left-arm fast bowler Gaur adds to her eight wickets in 10 regional appearances: two of them in Wednesday’s seven-wicket win over the Diamonds.

Thunder captain Ellie Threlkeld said of the 17-year-old UAE international: “Magic Meeks we call her because she’s got a few card tricks up the sleeve and her bowling’s been pretty magic as well.”

Born in Reading, Gaur moved to Dubai aged eight and has made 19 T20 international appearances.

Having caught Lancashire’s eye during a coaching masterclass at the Dubai Expo, Gaur returned to the UK 18 months ago, progressing into the senior Thunder side this season.

Gaur has also been invited to an England training camp ahead of the Women’s Ashes and Threlkeld added: “Mahika’s definitely got potential to play for England. She’s really tall and swings the ball into the right-handed batter. It’s something you don’t see a lot of in women’s cricket.

“She’s still learning and that’s frightening because you think about how good she could be.”

