Captain Ellie Threlkeld has heaped praise on Thunder spinner Hannah Jones as they prepare for another trip to the Fylde coast tomorrow.

The 25-year-old left-armer has made an impressive comeback from shoulder surgery, having only played three competitive matches last year.

Jones has returned to action in eye-catching fashion this season, taking 14 wickets in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

That haul leaves her as the joint second leading-wicket taker in the competition, as Thunder face South East Stars at Stanley Park on Sunday (10.30am).

Lancashire Thunder's Hannah Jones Picture: Lancashire Cricket

Thunder sit sixth in the table at the halfway point of the group stage with two wins and five defeats from seven games.

Threlkeld said: “It’s just great to see her back.

“She had a bad shoulder, which required surgery, but there have been a few complications in getting it right.

“Since then, she’s had a few knocks on her hands and fingers as well, which have held her back.

“She’s one of those bowlers who you know exactly what you’re going to get. From a captain’s point of view, she’s a dream.

“Jonesy’s quite a quiet girl, and she just keeps her head down and cracks on.

“It’s been no different with these issues she’s had. She’s done her rehab, gone under the radar and all of a sudden she’s back.

“That’s the thing I love about her. Nothing’s a big deal, nothing fazes her.

“It’s a great attribute to have and it makes her really good under pressure as well.

“She’s bowled some tough overs in key games and she does it so well.”

Thunder go into the game nine points adrift of the Stars, who sit fourth.

It’s the first of three games before the break for the Hundred and, clearly, a hugely significant one.

While Thunder have never played a match in this competition at Blackpool, they have won each of their three previous visits in the Charlotte Edwards Cup T20.

That includes a victory last June against the Stars, who have won four and lost three of their seven games so far.

Their leading runscorer, Sophia Dunkley, is likely to miss this game because of England T20 duty, but seamer Ryana MacDonald-Gay should be available.