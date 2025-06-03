Walking Cricketers competed in a Bash competition at Blackpool Sports Centre Photo: Fylde Coast Cricket Coaching

Blackpool Sports Centre saw the region’s first Walking Cricket competition take place last Friday.

FCCC co-owner Bobby Denning, who delivers the programme, said: “The six-a-side indoor game has proved popular for the programme, ties in nicely with the reason the programme has been developed – the ball is mainly always in play – and tests the skills developed on the course.”

Participants have seen the benefits of taking part in a team sport with improvements to their mental and physical health, as well as their wellbeing.

Walking Cricket is underway again at Palatine Sports Centre Photo: Fylde Coast Cricket Coaching

The inaugural Walking Cricket Bash winners were the Thornton venue, whose team was predominantly made up of Fleetwood Town Flyers Walking Football Club.

In attendance last Friday was Amanda Parker, the lord lieutenant of Lancashire and a trustee of the Duchy of Lancaster Benevolent Fund, who supported the Blackpool programme.

Also present was Jake White from Wyre Borough Council, who link into the programme via the Wyre Moving More Strategy.

Fylde Borough Council have also supported the programme in St Annes via its CHANGE programme.

A new programme got underway on Tuesday at Palatine Sports Centre (11am-noon) and will continue weekly.

Conversations are ongoing about repeating the programme at Garstang, Thornton and St Annes.

Anyone is welcome with further information available from Denning, either by calling 07388 063019 or emailing [email protected]