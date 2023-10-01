Round 10 of this year’s Bennetts British Superbike Championship saw Ryan Garside riding in the Quattro British Supersport class at Cheshire’s Oulton Park circuit.

Having completed his eight nominated rounds in the ‘Cup’ class, the Myerscough College motorsport lecturer can now only gain points in the top 15 of the main Supersport class.

The Fleetwood rider did just that for the first time this season in his home event.

Friday’s free practice saw some different gearing and suspension setting changes tried out alongside running on used tyres.

Fleetwood rider Ryan Garside

Saturday’s first qualifying session then saw Garside put in a couple of banker laps, while trying to find some clear track.

A best time of 1:42.456 put him in the second session, where he used the same tyres as in session one.

He posted a best time of 1:42.8, giving him 25th position out of 40 on the grid.

That was topped by a best result of the year in Saturday’s 12-lap sprint race.

A decent start was followed by a loss of momentum out of turn one, trying to avoid the aftermath of a crash further up the field, before recovering.

He finished 13th in class, giving him three points and ensuring he scored his first British Supersport points

Sunday’s warm-up was followed by the 14-lap feature race, in which Garside began well and kept up with the group ahead.

However, lap three saw him on the slip road to avoid going into the back of the rider ahead.