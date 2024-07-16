Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stephen Bunting has vowed to come out fighting ahead of his second round clash against Luke Humphries at the Betfred World Matchplay tonight.

Bunting will take on world champion Humphries for a place in the quarter-finals, after ending his winless run at the Winter Gardens in dramatic fashion on Sunday.

The 39-year-old defied a late onslaught from Ryan Joyce to prevail in a first round tie-break, producing the goods in the latter stages to run out a 12-10 winner.

“I was over the moon to get through. I went through so many emotions in that game,” reflected Bunting, who averaged 97 and landed seven 180s to triumph.

Stephen Bunting faces Luke Humphries in round two of the Betfred World Matchplay at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

“There were certain times where I felt I could just place them in the treble, and then there were other times I felt I was throwing with my wrong hand.

“This is one of the biggest tournaments in the world, so if you don’t have those nerves in your stomach then you shouldn’t be playing darts.”

Bunting’s best performance at the World Matchplay saw him reach the quarter-finals in 2019, in a campaign which included memorable wins over Gerwyn Price and Ian White.

However, his victory over Joyce was his first since then, ending a run of three consecutive first round exits.

“To play on these stages is truly a privilege, and I’m trying my best to win each and every event that I play in,” insisted the former Lakeside champion.

“I believe I’m playing the best darts of my life. Maybe I didn’t show it against Ryan, but I’ve got another opportunity on Tuesday now.”

Bunting broke new ground in February by defeating Michael van Gerwen in a thrilling Masters final to clinch his first PDC televised title.

The St Helens star also defeated Humphries on his way to glory in Milton Keynes; the first of their four meetings in 2024.

The world number one avenged that defeat with a 10-2 demolition of Bunting in March’s UK Open quarter-finals, before the pair traded narrow victories on the European Tour in April.

“Who doesn’t look forward to playing the best players in the world on the biggest stages?” continued Bunting.

“As well as Luke Littler has done, I still believe Luke (Humphries) is the best in the world at the moment.

“He showed the other day with a 108 average that he’s not to be messed with, but I like messing with people!

“I’ve beaten him on the big stage before and I’ve done it over a long format. We’ve had some really good games over the last few months.

“I’d be lying if I said Luke Humphries won’t start as a massive favourite. He’s world number one, he’s world champion, but can I win? Of course I can.”

Tuesday’s action will also see a further three last 16 ties take place, as reigning champion Nathan Aspinall meets 2007 winner James Wade.

2022 runner-up Gerwyn Price will play former European champion Ross Smith, who delivered a finishing masterclass against Josh Rock to celebrate his first win on the Winter Gardens stage.

Elsewhere, fresh from his nine-dart heroics on Sunday, 2020 champion Dimitri Van den Bergh renews his rivalry with 2023 runner-up Jonny Clayton, who defeated the Belgian at the same stage last year.