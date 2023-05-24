News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Woman dies after royal family police escort vehicle collision
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Ex-BBC presenter says she was groped on live TV by Rolf Harris
Inflation drops to 8.7% for first time since last year - what it means

St Annes Triathlon: Fun in the sun for all ages

Almost 400 took part in the 16th St Annes Triathlon along the Promenade on Sunday.
By Andy Moore
Published 24th May 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read
Read More
Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run: Report and full results

Launched in 2005, the event forms part of the annual Fylde Tri-logy, which includes triathlons at Ribby Hall and Fleetwood.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

National athletes were among those contesting the 400m pool swim, 12-mile bike ride and 5km run, and there were 160 children in the field.

The weather was fine for competitors and spectators alike at the St Annes TriathlonThe weather was fine for competitors and spectators alike at the St Annes Triathlon
The weather was fine for competitors and spectators alike at the St Annes Triathlon
Most Popular

Organiser Tim Armit said: “The event has become a firm favourite in the North West, leading to the creation of many local triathlon clubs and helping to create world champions from our area.

“St Annes Triathlon brings people from Scotland, London, Bath and Yorkshire and draws over 1,000 to the town out of season. I want to thank our amazing marshals, the Dalmeny Hotel and Lancashire County Council for closing the roads.”

Hide Ad

Tim singled out two competitors for special mention: “Ray Steele set up a triathlon at Fairhaven Lake in 1988, where he hopes to return next year, so it was wonderful to see him back 35 years later.

Hide Ad

“Also Gary Ormerod had a heart attack on his bike at the Fleetwood Triathlon two years ago and was saved at the roadside by two wonderful competitors – and here he was back racing in St Annes with his granddaughter.”

ST ANNES TRIATHLON WINNERS

Ladies’ open: Jenny Evans-Hill (club: COLT), 1:06:02

Hide Ad

Men’s open: Eddie Hirst (St Helens Tri), 1:01:33

Ladies’ Junior: Niamh Barnsley-Ryan (Colt), 1:20:53

Hide Ad

Men’s Junior: George Thompson (Ansdell Choppers) 1:06:12

Ladies’ Vet: Nicola Hargreaves (CCA), 1:13:39

Hide Ad

Men’s Vet: Aodhan Carson, 1:02:50

Ladies’ Supervet: Anne Griffiths (Fylde Coast Runners), 1:19:51

Men’s Supervet: Stephen Marsh, 1:11:53

Hide Ad

Boys’ Under-8: Joseph Potter, 10:53

Hide Ad

Girls’ Under-8: Lexi Beesley (City of Preston Triathlon), 12:45

Boys’ 9-10: Zac Edge, 18:03

Girls’ 9-10: Bella Quaye (Manx Tri), 20:30

Boys’ 11-12; Finley Potter (Mersey Tri), 23:33

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Girls’ 11-12: Olivia Lyne (Fusion), 23:07

Boys’ 13-14: William Grundy (City of Preston), 29:42

Girls’ 13-14: Oonagh McManus, 31:50

Boys’ 15-16: Matthew Swith (North West Triathlon Academy), 35.08

Hide Ad

Girls’ 15-16: Patience Lamb (Newcastle Staff Tri), 38:24

Hide Ad

Related topics:FleetwoodColt