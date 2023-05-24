Launched in 2005, the event forms part of the annual Fylde Tri-logy, which includes triathlons at Ribby Hall and Fleetwood.

National athletes were among those contesting the 400m pool swim, 12-mile bike ride and 5km run, and there were 160 children in the field.

The weather was fine for competitors and spectators alike at the St Annes Triathlon

Organiser Tim Armit said: “The event has become a firm favourite in the North West, leading to the creation of many local triathlon clubs and helping to create world champions from our area.

“St Annes Triathlon brings people from Scotland, London, Bath and Yorkshire and draws over 1,000 to the town out of season. I want to thank our amazing marshals, the Dalmeny Hotel and Lancashire County Council for closing the roads.”

Tim singled out two competitors for special mention: “Ray Steele set up a triathlon at Fairhaven Lake in 1988, where he hopes to return next year, so it was wonderful to see him back 35 years later.

“Also Gary Ormerod had a heart attack on his bike at the Fleetwood Triathlon two years ago and was saved at the roadside by two wonderful competitors – and here he was back racing in St Annes with his granddaughter.”

ST ANNES TRIATHLON WINNERS

Ladies’ open: Jenny Evans-Hill (club: COLT), 1:06:02

Men’s open: Eddie Hirst (St Helens Tri), 1:01:33

Ladies’ Junior: Niamh Barnsley-Ryan (Colt), 1:20:53

Men’s Junior: George Thompson (Ansdell Choppers) 1:06:12

Ladies’ Vet: Nicola Hargreaves (CCA), 1:13:39

Men’s Vet: Aodhan Carson, 1:02:50

Ladies’ Supervet: Anne Griffiths (Fylde Coast Runners), 1:19:51

Men’s Supervet: Stephen Marsh, 1:11:53

Boys’ Under-8: Joseph Potter, 10:53

Girls’ Under-8: Lexi Beesley (City of Preston Triathlon), 12:45

Boys’ 9-10: Zac Edge, 18:03

Girls’ 9-10: Bella Quaye (Manx Tri), 20:30

Boys’ 11-12; Finley Potter (Mersey Tri), 23:33

Girls’ 11-12: Olivia Lyne (Fusion), 23:07

Boys’ 13-14: William Grundy (City of Preston), 29:42

Girls’ 13-14: Oonagh McManus, 31:50

Boys’ 15-16: Matthew Swith (North West Triathlon Academy), 35.08

Girls’ 15-16: Patience Lamb (Newcastle Staff Tri), 38:24

