Following a relegation battle in 2021, the Vernon Road club achieved a top-four finish last season and are aiming to repeat that success, starting at home to Leyland on Saturday.

Armstrong missed a chunk of last season because of injury but is determined to have no such disruption this time.

St Annes captain Nathan Armstrong

He told The Gazette: “Pre-season has gone well. We got a couple of friendlies in and the goal has to be to build on a successful season and at least equal it.

“I had ankle surgery at the start of last season and need shoulder surgery too at some point, but I’m putting that on hold.

“I always want to play and I’m aware the clock is ticking, but I’m feeling good.”

De Silva finished fourth in the league’s runscoring charts last year with 877 and Armstrong is delighted to welcome back the 37-year-old all-rounder, who bowls off-spin.

“Yohan is a good cricketer and great to have around the place,” says Armstrong.

“He’s looking to build on a good season and will be here for the full season, which is always helpful.

“It’s pretty much the same squad as last season. We’ve lost a few but the starting XI is very strong.

“There’s a core of players in their late 20s, like Luke Jardine, Nathan Bolus, Tom Higson and myself, who can bounce off each other.

“Luky (Lukman Vahaluwala) did very well and Harry Birkman will be looking to have another good season after getting into the Lancashire Academy.

“It will be a real team effort. We have a good core of young players and some solid second XI players who will be pushing for the first team, so we look forward to seeing how they develop.”

Armstrong also looks forward to renewing acquaintances with Fleetwood following their return as Palace Shield champions.

“It’s good to have Fleetwood back,” he said. “They have a nice ground and great support, and we always have good, competitive games against them.

“They are matches we look forward to and it’s good to have the trio of Fylde coast clubs competing in the league again.

“It’s hard to predict who will do well, with so many new signings across the league, and you can’t be sure what the professionals will do.

“It’s a bit of a lottery at first, but after four weeks you can usually identify who the most competitive teams are going to be and hopefully we’ll be one of them.”

SATURDAY’S FIXTURES

Northern Premier Cricket League (12.30pm): Blackpool v Fleetwood, St Annes v Leyland.

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division (1pm): Great Eccleston v Lancaster, Thornton Cleveleys v Preston, Torrisholme v Kirkham and Wesham.

Division 1B (1pm): BAC/EE Preston v Wrea Green, Fleetwood 2 v Blackpool 2, Grimsargh v Great Eccleston 2, Preston v Thornton Cleveleys 2.

Division 2 (1pm): Charnock St James v St Annes 2, Hoghton v Norcross.