St Annes Cricket Club look to show strength with new professional

St Annes' opening test in the Northern Premier League is away to Penrith, the newly returned Palace Shield champions.

The club's new professional Yohan de Silva was due to arrive this week as the Vernon Road club look to improve on their 2021 showing with batsman Nathan Armstrong back at the helm.

St Annes' captain Nathan Armstrong

The skipper will miss the early weeks of the campaign as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Nathan Bolus deputises but Armstrong is confident his side can get off to a strong start and finish significantly higher than last season’s ninth place.

He told The Gazette: “We have a strong side and we'll take it week by week.

"The first task is to make sure early on that we aren't in the relegation race, with a view to challenging for the top four.”

Sri Lankan Yohan, 37, is a highly experienced opening batsman and off-spinner.

Armstrong added: “We didn't have a professional last season and we haven't had an overseas pro for a few years, so hopefully he can be the glue to bring everyone together and get the best out of our young squad.

“We have some big talents in the squad and if the pro helps us to grow I'm sure we will do well.”