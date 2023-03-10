The Preesall school won all five matches to lift the Northern Shield, beating Ratcliffe College 42-36 in the final.

Some 32 schools took part and St Aidan’s defeated Stonyhurst, Rainhill, Cheadle Hulme and Egglescliffe to secure the showdown with Leicestershire-based Ratcliffe on their home court.

The St Aidan's under-15 netball team are northern champions in the Sisters n Sport tournament

Team member Katie Bottomley takes up the story: “After four rounds and a total of 202 goals – the highest scorers in the competition – we fought our way to the Sisters n Sport final.

“Amazing teamwork throughout this whole experience and a big thank you to Mrs Jenkinson for coaching us. We cannot wait to play the final in June.”

The Wyre school’s opponents will be Southern Shield winners, Samuel Whitbread Academy, from Shefford in Bedfordshire.

St Aidan’s deputy headteacher Anthony Lord said: “It was great to host the northern final in our newly-opened sports hall as it was the first time we’ve had a packed viewing gallery for parents, staff and friends.

“The final was hard-fought but played in the very best spirit and both teams should be commended for their sporting attitude.”