The club triumphed at the recent National One Awards, which were held in Birmingham.

Having won through the regional round to represent the North West at the national ceremony, Wyre faced strong competition from the South and Midlands winners on a glittering night.

Wyre Netball Club players with their National One award Picture: SAM FIELDING

Wyre emerged victorious, having been recognised for its outstanding contribution to community development, creating and enhancing provision for women and girls to take part in sport.

The club provides competitive sporting opportunities for women and girls aged three and over, from grassroots through to elite performance level.

The award comes two years after head coach Abby Chamberlain was named Grassroots Coach of the Year at the national awards ceremony.

The club goes from strength to strength, providing comprehensive performance programmes in partnership with Fortitude Fitness, UCLan and schools across Wyre and Fylde.

The club is based in Fulwood, with teams playing in local and regional leagues up to under-16 level.

This year the club has launched a new senior performance squad competing in the North West regional league, while more coaches and umpires have come through the ranks and qualified.

