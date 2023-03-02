If ever a match proved that point, it was the one between the B teams of Mayfield and Stanley Cons in the Fylde Amateur Snooker League this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In one of the eight frames, there was a 70-year age gap between the players as Mayfield’s 15-year-old Charlie Duxbury faced Brian Oldham, aged 85, of Stanley.

Friendly snooker rivals Charlie Mayfield, aged 15, and Brian Oldham, 85

It was Brian who edged a high-quality and very closely-contested match by a single point, 85-84.

Charlie did have the last laugh, though, as his Mayfield side won a hard-fought match 7-3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to Mayfield player and secretary Steven Bowen for bringing this to our attention and providing the photograph of the two players.

Steven told The Gazette: “We think Mr Oldham is the oldest player in the league and credit to him and to Charlie on a well-fought game.