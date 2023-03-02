News you can trust since 1873
Snooker league rivals with 70-year age gap

​​The Fylde coast is producing some exciting young snooker talent but experience still counts.

By Andy Moore
15 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 12:20am
If ever a match proved that point, it was the one between the B teams of Mayfield and Stanley Cons in the Fylde Amateur Snooker League this week.

In one of the eight frames, there was a 70-year age gap between the players as Mayfield’s 15-year-old Charlie Duxbury faced Brian Oldham, aged 85, of Stanley.

Friendly snooker rivals Charlie Mayfield, aged 15, and Brian Oldham, 85
It was Brian who edged a high-quality and very closely-contested match by a single point, 85-84.

Charlie did have the last laugh, though, as his Mayfield side won a hard-fought match 7-3.

Thanks to Mayfield player and secretary Steven Bowen for bringing this to our attention and providing the photograph of the two players.

Steven told The Gazette: “We think Mr Oldham is the oldest player in the league and credit to him and to Charlie on a well-fought game.

“Both showed the utmost respect for their opponent and this match showed that age is no barrier. Keep playing this great game, Brian and Charlie.”

