Snooker league rivals with 70-year age gap
The Fylde coast is producing some exciting young snooker talent but experience still counts.
If ever a match proved that point, it was the one between the B teams of Mayfield and Stanley Cons in the Fylde Amateur Snooker League this week.
In one of the eight frames, there was a 70-year age gap between the players as Mayfield’s 15-year-old Charlie Duxbury faced Brian Oldham, aged 85, of Stanley.
It was Brian who edged a high-quality and very closely-contested match by a single point, 85-84.
Charlie did have the last laugh, though, as his Mayfield side won a hard-fought match 7-3.
Thanks to Mayfield player and secretary Steven Bowen for bringing this to our attention and providing the photograph of the two players.
Steven told The Gazette: “We think Mr Oldham is the oldest player in the league and credit to him and to Charlie on a well-fought game.
“Both showed the utmost respect for their opponent and this match showed that age is no barrier. Keep playing this great game, Brian and Charlie.”