Poulton racing driver Adam Smalley has agreed a sponsorship deal with the Porsche Centre Preston for the Mobil 1 Porsche Supercup race at Silverstone, part of the British Grand Prix weekend.

By Andy Moore
Published 21st May 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read

The centre’s logo will appear on Smalley’s car and hospitality in the British Racing Drivers Club at Silverstone from July 7-9.

The deal will also see Smalley provide exclusive coaching for Porsche Centre Preston customers who want to get the most out of their car on the track, as well as sharing exclusive social media content from Silverstone.

Tom Fox, managing director of Porsche Centre Preston, said: “We are thrilled to be backing Adam Smalley for the Porsche Supercup race at the British Grand Prix. We’re pleased that we’ve been able to support a local driver.

Poulton racing driver Adam Smalley
“Better still, part of the agreement means some customers will enjoy unrivalled access to Adam and the team for an unforgettable racing experience.”

Smalley is a rising star in the racing world, who started his Porsche Carrera Cup GB season with a victory at Donington Park.

He is in his second year as a Porsche GB junior driver, having caught the eye with his outstanding success driving Ginetta cars.

Smalley said: “I’m incredibly grateful for the support of Porsche Centre Preston.

“Their backing has allowed me to compete in the Porsche Supercup and showcase my abilities on the international stage.

“I couldn’t have done it without their support and I’m looking forward to representing them on the track.”

The Porsche Supercup has launched its 31st season and features eight races at prestigious venues around Europe, including Monaco and the Hungaroring.

