Sharpstyle Boxing Gym’s Levi Barnes maintained his perfect record when appearing as part of the build-up to Tyson Fury’s weekend defeat against Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia.

The 20-year-old made it eight wins from eight – five of which have come in 2024 – with victory against Mexican fighter Ramiro Garcia Lopez in Riyadh last Wednesday.

Barnes claimed victory in the four-round contest, winning 40-36 against the 32-year-old on the referee’s scorecard.

His win was part of a card organised in the run-up to Saturday night’s big fight, which saw Usyk beat Fury by a unanimous points decision to retain his WBC, WBA and WBO belts.

Levi Barnes defeated Mexican fighter Ramiro Garcia Lopez in Riyadh Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Ironically, however, Barnes wasn’t originally due to feature on the bill.

Sharpstyle team-mate Jake Abrol was in line to fight, only for that to fall through late on which meant Barnes – his fellow welterweight – was pressed into action.

After Barnes’ success, the Sharpstyle club posted a statement to thank Gold Star Promotions for their support of Barnes, Abrol and another of the club’s young fighters, Thomas Varey.

It said: “The platform which Spencer Brown and James Ward at Gold Star have provided for the boys, we as a club can’t thank them enough.

“With the backing and belief in the boxers, these young stars will go on to achieve great things in the pro game as they did as amateurs.

“Spencer has backed the Sharpstyle club from day one. Any stars he has brought to the UK, he made sure to bring them into the club for pictures and signings with the team, as well as helping some of the boxers with sponsorship.”