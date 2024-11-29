Fleetwood Amateurs in Box Cup Success

Fleetwood boxers Tom, Olly, Jenson and Charlie

Boxers from Fleetwood Gym ABC have finished the year victorious in national competitions winning medals at ‘Box Cup’ events in Wales and London.

Fleetwood’s Olly Grimshaw, Tom Cardwell, Charlie Brough and Jenson Aston competed in the three-day Warehouse Box Cup in Swansea attended by four hundred boxers from clubs across Britain and Europe.

Box cups are Olympic style tournaments created to provide competitive opportunities for young, amateur boxers.Jenson, 12, Tom, 16, and Olly, 20, all made the semi-finals with Jenson taking bronze having met the eventual winner Irish national champion Patrick Moorehouse. Charlie Brough also boxed well in his quarter final bout but lost on a split decision.Tom Cardwell reached the final having outboxed Hope Price.

The final was a closely fought bout and unfortunately Tom lost to Scottish boxer Liam Rutherford from Hawick Boxing Club in what coach Sean McGann described as ‘a fight that could have gone either way with Tom bringing home the silver medal.’Olly Grimshaw won his semi-final with split decision victory over Leicester’s Ryan Bachra, also a former national champion, and then met former Welsh champion, Rhys Jones from Galligaer ABC, in the final. Olly put on an outstanding performance to win by unanimous decision taking home the gold medal and becoming 2024 Warehouse Box Cup Champion.

Fleetwood Boxer Sean Boswell

Sean Boswell, 13, went to London and won his under 42kg category semi-final against Oliver Ball and his final against the Irish boxer Kemp Thompson from Gateway Amateur Boxing Club. Sean handled himself well getting unanimous decision wins in both contests.‘All our boxers are courageous and can be proud of their performances. It was great to see boxers and their families always showing so much support for each other.

We are lucky to have such an amazing team. A gold, a silver and a bronze coupled with young boxers gaining experience and hopefully developing long-lasting friendships make for brilliant experiences and lifetime memories.’If wanting to train at Fleetwood Gym or sponsor the club or individual boxers contact Sean McGann via social media, fleetwoodgymboxing (Facebook) or fleetwood_gym_a.b.c (Instagram) or call Sean on 07465 401441.