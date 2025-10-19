Scunthorpe 27 Fylde RFC 45: Tries galore as Fylde stay perfect on the road

Fylde RFC won at Scunthorpe in National Two North on Saturday

Fylde RFC responded from their first defeat of the season a week earlier to maintain their 100 per cent away record in National Two North.

A game that was to prove fast and often frantic started in that vein as Scunthorpe knocked on from the kick-off.

Alex Clayton sliced through from the scrum, finding Ben Turner on his outside, but with Kyle Macauley looking to have a clear run in, the overlap was ignored.

However, from the next phase, Danny Cassidy found Dave Fairbrother for a close-range try before converting as Fylde led 7-0 in the first minute.

Scunthorpe then failed to kick 10 from the restart, gifting Fylde more possession and territory, but a risky offload option went to ground.

The home team worked their way upfield before setting up a catch-and-drive lineout which saw Harry Wright crash over with Will Dark converting to make it 7-7.

More penalties saw Scunthorpe set up shop in Fylde’s half five minutes later, a lineout concluding with Josh Lugsden scoring in the corner.

Trailing 12-7, Fylde levelled on 20 minutes as Olly Trippier forced his way over after they won a penalty and lineout close in.

A third try came their way as a lineout saw Sam Stott run a hard line before feeding Cassidy, who went under the posts and added the conversion.

That put Fylde 19-12 in front with 25 minutes gone before they kept possession four minutes later, finishing with a try for Matt Ashcroft.

Fylde immediately spurned another opportunity and were made to pay as Scunthorpe pinched their lineout ball before fashioning room for Dark to race clear and score.

Instead of being 31-12 in front, the score read 24-17 in Fylde’s favour before they managed to cross again as Turner dotted down and Cassidy converted.

Leading 31-17 after a topsy-turvy first half, Fylde started the second half stodgily as a knock-on gifted Scunthorpe another catch-and-drive lineout.

George Elliott secured them a bonus point with their fourth try on 44 minutes, narrowing the gap to nine points at 31-22.

Sustained, accurate phases from Fylde saw Stott take the final pass and bump off two would-be tacklers before scoring, Cassidy converting to make it 38-22.

A 15-minute spell saw the scoreboard operator have a rest as Fylde knock-ons let Scunthorpe off the hook.

They, in turn, showed that they could move the ball quickly and break from deep when they had the chance.

One long-range break and chip ahead was foiled by good cover defence from Cassidy, but more penalties led to a Scunthorpe lineout in Fylde’s 22.

A neat move in the backline allowed Lugsden to score his second try and make the score 38-27.

With Ben Gould experiencing cramp, Gabe Maguire was introduced on 70 minutes and scored under the posts three minutes later after Cassidy had collected Clayton’s chip over the home defence.

Cassidy converted to make it 45-27, completing the scoring as Fylde snuffed out one final long-range Scunthorpe attack.

Scunthorpe: Lugsden, Leggate, Robinson, Pearce (Mowbray 29), Brunt (Taylor 21), Heath-Dury, Dark, Hyde (Rendall-Tyrrell 64), Dyson, Payne, Elliott, Longden (Gilbert 65), Wright (Martin 40), Arnold, Beresford.

Fylde RFC: Turner, Lanigan, Cassidy, Stott (Forster 60), Macauley, Clayton, Gould (Maguire 70), Fairbrother, Ashcroft, Quinn (Kasam-Sharples 40), Greenwood, Walton, King (Bowker 46), Trippier (Sutcliffe 65), Rudkin.